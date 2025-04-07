NFL Power Rankings 2025: Biggest risers and fallers approaching NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is now approaching just over two weeks away. Let's check out the biggest risers and fallers in our latest power rankings. With free agency primarily over, teams are now turning their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft.

The draft is getting closer, but as we have said countless times, there are some issues with it; the QB class is flat-out not good, and the blue-chip talent just isn't there. Perhaps only 10-15 players in the draft class are truly deserving of being first-round picks.

It's a bad year to begin a rebuild, but some teams are firmly in one at the moment. As we creep closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, let's unveil our latest NFL power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings 2025: Browns bottom out, Broncos crack the top-10

32. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are just bad, point-blank-period. This all stems from the Deshaun Watson trade not working out. Not only did Watson tear his Achilles during the 2024 NFL Season, but he re-tore it, so he's likely not playing at all during the 2025 NFL Season. Thew Browns may end up trading for Kirk Cousins - that is at least my guess.

But until then, their starting QB is... Kenny Pickett.

Cleveland could be set to endure another brutally tough season. They are dead-last in our latest NFL power rankings.

31. New York Giants

Did the New York Giants upgrade their QB situation all that much? A dysfunctional team with a bad roster, bad management, and a bad QB room, the Giants pick third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. They added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, which made some think that they won't use their third overall pick on a QB.

New York could take Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter if either are there with pick three. The Giants are 31st in our latest power rankings.