2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected quarterback picks

With the 2025 NFL Draft in just one day, let's get into yet another mock draft. This one is three rounds long with some unexpected QB picks. Much of the chatter as we get super close to the 2025 NFL Draft has been around the QB class. With how weak the class is overall, we could see some unexpected selections and teams being competitive in trying to land some not-so-great prospects.

The NFL Draft is tomorrow, so we'll have 32 college players hear their names called. There are some picks that seem to be set in stone, like Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans and perhaps Travis Hunter to the Cleveland Browns.

We could be in store for some downright shocking selections. Let's get into a 3-round mock draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shocking QBs fly off the board?

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

No surprises here, as the Tennessee Titans grab Cam Ward and turn their franchise around with a new quarterback. Ward is the clear-cut top QB prospect in a weaker class, but he probably would have been a second-round pick had he been in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Travis Hunter is likely to start out at wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns. He is their first-round selection in our latest mock draft.

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carter might be the best defensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and is surely going no later than the fourth overall pick. The New York Giants grab him here.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell is a great prospect and a logical fit for the New England Patriots with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. I would be shocked if this pick did not happen.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars could get frisky and grab Ashton Jeanty here, but they have to build from the trenches, so James Gladstone pulls the trigger on Mason Graham.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Another team that could get frisky and take Ashton Jeanty, the Las Vegas Raiders grab Armand Membou from Missouri and reinforce their offensive line.

7. New York Jets - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft sees the New York Jets grabbing Tyler Warren from Penn State. Warren is a very complete TE prospect and arguably the best in this year's class.

8. Denver Broncos (via CAR) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Denver Broncos trade up 12 picks with the Carolina Panthers and are able to win the sweepstakes for Ashton Jeanty. He is there first-round pick and could unlock this offense for years to come.