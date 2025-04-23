2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected quarterback picks

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Needing help all over their defense, the Cincinnati Bengals don't do anything out of this world and gran some pass rushing help. Mike Green seems to have some sort of off-field concerns, but the Bengals take their chances and grab him with the 17th pick.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tet McMillan falling to pick 18 would be some insane fortune for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle blew up their WR room this offseason but could begin replenishing it with McMillan here in this mock draft.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmon may go a bit later than expected due to some medical issues, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the swing and use their first-round pick on him. Tampa again won the NFC South in 2024.

20. Carolina Panthers (via DEN) - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

With trading down, the Carolina Panthers are now picking 20th and are still able to select Jahdae Barron from Texas. Carolina did extend Jaycee Horn this offseason, so they have put a ton of resources into their secondary this offseason.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart might not be the Pittsburgh Steelers first choice at QB, but with Shedeur Sanders off the board, they use their 21st pick and take him. Dart may actually end up starting Week 1 for the Steelers at this rate.

Pittsburgh did bring back Mason Rudolph in this offseason and still seem to be holding out hope that they can manage to sign Aaron Rodgers.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Los Angeles Chargers get a great prospect with their first-round pick and take Walter Nolen from Ole Miss. Some have quested Nolen's effort and drive at times, but if there is any franchise to get the most out of him, it's LA.

23. Green Bay Packers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Green Bay Packers bolster their pass rush and take Mykel Williams from Georgia at pick 23 in our latest NFL mock draft.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

A team filling an obvious need, the Minnesota Vikings grab Malaki Starks from Georgia to bolster their empty secondary.