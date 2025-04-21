The week of the 2025 NFL Draft is finally here, so to celebrate, let's roll out an insane first-round mock draft with bold trades. It's been a long time coming, but we're close to the real thing. All of the mock drafts will soon come to an end, but we've got another one for you.

The one reason why we could see some trading of picks early on is because of the lack of blue-chip talent. Those prospects might be seen as a bit more valuable considering there aren't many of them this year. Perhaps the top-10 contains some teams trading up to secure those blue-chip prospects.

Our latest mock draft is one round long and has some ground-breaking trades.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with ground-breaking trades

Picks 1-16

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Nothing should shock us with the first few picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Tennessee Titans get us started with Cam Ward.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter is hopefully going to be able to play both sides of the ball. He heads to the Cleveland Browns with the second pick of our latest mock draft.

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Another selection that feels likely is the New York Giants snagging Abdul Carter, the pass rusher from Penn State. He heads there with the third pick.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The last pick near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft that truly feels likely is Will Campbell heading to the New England Patriots with the fourth pick.

5. Denver Broncos (via JAX) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The fifth pick is where things can truly get frisky. We have the Denver Broncos trading up a whopping 15 slots to take Ashton Jeanty, the talented RB from Boise State who could truly push this unit in Denver over the edge.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (via LV) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Our next major trade is the Pittsburgh Steelers also trading up 15 slots to grab Shedeur Sanders, ensuring no other team has the chance to snag the Colorado QB.

7. New York Jets - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham falls into the New York Jets laps with the seventh pick in our latest 2025 NFL mock draft.

8. Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Two-straight Michigan players come off the board, as the Carolina Panthers take Will Johnson and shore up their secondary.

9. New Orleans Saints - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

It would be wise for the New Orleans Saints to bolster their offensive line, so they grab the most athletic OL prospect in the draft, snagging Armand Membou from Missouri with the ninth pick in this mock draft.

10. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Chicago Bears shore up their offensive line with Kelvin Banks Jr at pick 10 in this mock draft.

11. Kansas City Chiefs (via SF) - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Kansas City Chiefs trade up 20 selections and grab their heir apparent to Travis Kelce, taking Tyler Warren from Penn State. This could be a huge move to keep KC atop the AFC West.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

Dallas grabs Tet McMillan from Arizona at pick 12 in this NFL mock draft to pair up with CeeDee Lamb.

13. Miami Dolphins - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmon is there for the taking for the Miami Dolphins. This is a franchise that needs to get tougher and need to learn how to play in cold weather.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Addressing a clear need is not a bad idea, as the Indianapolis Colts take Colston Loveland with pick 14 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Getting more explosive along the DL is huge for the Atlanta Falcons, so they grab Jalon Walker with the 15th pick in this mock draft.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart is the choice for the Arizona Cardinals. He gets inserted into their re-made defensive line.

Let's get into picks 17-32.