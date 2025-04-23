2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected quarterback picks

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Defense, defense, defense! The Cincinnati Bengals do need some offensive line help, but fixing the defense would actually make more of a positive impact for this team than another starting guard. There are still some starting-quality iOL players out in the free agency market, so Cincy should focus on the defense.

50. Seattle Seahawks - Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

The Seattle Seahawks get some iOL help of their own and grab Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona. He played tackle in college but will kick inside to guard at the NFL level.

51. Carolina Panthers (via DEN) - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

The Carolina Panthers have the Denver Broncos second-round pick due to the trade-down they executed in Round 1. Carolina grabs Jaylin Noel from Iowa State to give Bryce Young another much-needed weapon on offense.

52. Seattle Seahawks - Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

With their other second-round pick, the Seattle Seahawks take Azareye'h Thomas from Florida State and continue adding young talent to their roster in a bit of a mini-rebuild.

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Two-straight cornerbacks here as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers add to their defensive line and secondary and take Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame.

54. Green Bay Packers - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

The Green Bay Packers add yet another DL player and grab TJ Sanders from South Carolina at the bottom of the second round in our latest NFL mock draft.

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

A backfield of Najee Harris and Kaleb Johnson could be insane. The Los Angeles Chargers truly invest into their RB room and take the talented back at pick 55.

56. Buffalo Bills - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The Buffalo Bills maybe do some future planning in the backfield and take Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State at pick 56 in this mock draft.