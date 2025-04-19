NFL News: Latest mock draft, Browns love a QB, and first-round fits

Let's get into the latest news and notes from across the NFL as the 2025 NFL Draft draws closer.

The NFL news cycle has been dominated by the draft, obviously. With the start of the draft now less than five days away, teams across the league will be making their final preparations and will hope that they end up with players who can change the course of their franchise forever.

There is a bit of news to get to as the draft draws near.

Latest NFL news and notes...

CBS Sports Mock Draft

Tyler Sullivan from CBS Sports released a mock draft on Saturday, and it included some notable selections. Four quarterbacks went in the first round, with Cam Ward going first to the Tennessee Titans and Shedeur Sanders going second to the Cleveland Browns.

Abdul Carter fell to pick four with the New England Patriots, and Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty went sixth to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chicago Bears rounded out the top-10 by taking Will Campbell, the polished tackle from LSU. The Cincinnati Bengals took Marshall EDGE Mike Green at pick 17; the Denver Broncos grabbed Colston Loveland at pick 20, and the Philadelphia Eagles landed James Pearce Jr at pick 32.

Browns 'have love' for Shedeur Sanders

Here is some recent and major news from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN regarding Shedeur Sanders and where he could go in the 2025 NFL Draft:

"If I had to predict I would say somebody trades up to get him. If he kind of slides into the teens or later in the first round. I know the Browns do have love for Shedeur Sanders, probably not at No. 2 overall at this point, but they like his sort of computer-mind processing ability at the line of scrimmage. I'll say Browns for fun's sake. Browns or Giants move up to get him." Jeremy Fowler

The Browns apparently loving some of Shedeur Sanders' qualities is major here, as they could feel motivated enough to make a move for him, but it does feel like the second overall pick in Round 1 is too rich for them. If they do grab Travis Hunter at pick two, they could potentially justify trading back into the first round to grab Sanders, which would reunite the two at the NFL level.

First-round NFL Draft fits from PFF

Mason Cameron of PFF released ideal first-round fits for each team in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Unsurprisingly, the Atlanta Falcons best fit, according to Cameron, is Jalon Walker out of Georgia. Walker could beef up their pass rush. The best fit for the Chicago Bears was Ashton Jeanty, according to Cameron.

Armand Membou was listed as the best fit for the Houston Texans, and the Detroit Lions were given WR Jayden Higgins from Iowa State as their best fit. The defending AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, have Grey Zabel as their top fit, and the upstart Washington Commanders are listed as having Mykel Williams as their best first-round fit in the NFL Draft.

There's the recent news from across the NFL.