2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected quarterback picks

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 3 Predictions

65. Indianapolis Colts (via NYG) - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

66. Kansas City Chiefs - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

67. Cleveland Browns - Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

68. Las Vegas Raiders - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

69. New England Patriots - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

71. New Orleans Saints - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

72. Chicago Bears - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

73. New York Jets - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

74. Carolina Panthers - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

75. San Francisco 49ers - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

76. Dallas Cowboys - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

77. New England Patriots - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

78. Arizona Cardinals - Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

79. Houston Texans - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

80. Indianapolis Colts - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

81. Cincinnati Bengals - Emery Jones, OT, LSU

82. Seattle Seahawks - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Omarr Norman-Lott, TE, Tennessee

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

85. Denver Broncos - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

86. Los Angeles Chargers - Miles Frazier, OG, LSU

87. Green Bay Packers - Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

89. Houston Texans - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

90. Los Angeles Rams - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

91. Baltimore Ravens - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

92. Seattle Seahawks - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

93. New Orleans Saints - Dorian Strong, EDGE, Virginia Tech

94. Cleveland Browns - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

95. Kansas City Chiefs - Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

96. Philadelphia Eagles - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

97. Minnesota Vikings - Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

98. Miami Dolphins - Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina

99. New York Giants - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

100. San Francisco 49ers - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

101. Los Angeles Rams - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

102. Detroit Lions - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

We see some steals here in the third round, as the New Orleans Saints take Georgia center Jared Wilson at pick 71. Ten picks later, the Cincinnati Bengals add to their offensive line and grab Emery Jones from LSU. Jones could kick inside to guard. The Denver Broncos are seen at pick 85 reuniting Bo Nix with one of his college teammates in Terrance Ferguson.

With Ashton Jeanty in the first round and Ferguson here in the third, Denver has hit this draft out of the park. The New York Giants address the interior of their offensive line at pick 99 and grab Dylan Fairchild from Georgia, and with the last pick in the third round, the Detroit Lions add to their already stacked defensive line and take Joshua Farmer from Florida State.