2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected quarterback picks

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 3 Predictions
65. Indianapolis Colts (via NYG) - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
66. Kansas City Chiefs - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
67. Cleveland Browns - Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
68. Las Vegas Raiders - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
69. New England Patriots - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green
71. New Orleans Saints - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia
72. Chicago Bears - Jack Bech, WR, TCU
73. New York Jets - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
74. Carolina Panthers - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
75. San Francisco 49ers - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
76. Dallas Cowboys - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
77. New England Patriots - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
78. Arizona Cardinals - Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
79. Houston Texans - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
80. Indianapolis Colts - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
81. Cincinnati Bengals - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
82. Seattle Seahawks - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)
83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Omarr Norman-Lott, TE, Tennessee
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
85. Denver Broncos - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
86. Los Angeles Chargers - Miles Frazier, OG, LSU
87. Green Bay Packers - Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
89. Houston Texans - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
90. Los Angeles Rams - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
91. Baltimore Ravens - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
92. Seattle Seahawks - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
93. New Orleans Saints - Dorian Strong, EDGE, Virginia Tech
94. Cleveland Browns - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
95. Kansas City Chiefs - Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
96. Philadelphia Eagles - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
97. Minnesota Vikings - Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska
98. Miami Dolphins - Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina
99. New York Giants - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
100. San Francisco 49ers - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
101. Los Angeles Rams - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
102. Detroit Lions - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
We see some steals here in the third round, as the New Orleans Saints take Georgia center Jared Wilson at pick 71. Ten picks later, the Cincinnati Bengals add to their offensive line and grab Emery Jones from LSU. Jones could kick inside to guard. The Denver Broncos are seen at pick 85 reuniting Bo Nix with one of his college teammates in Terrance Ferguson.
With Ashton Jeanty in the first round and Ferguson here in the third, Denver has hit this draft out of the park. The New York Giants address the interior of their offensive line at pick 99 and grab Dylan Fairchild from Georgia, and with the last pick in the third round, the Detroit Lions add to their already stacked defensive line and take Joshua Farmer from Florida State.