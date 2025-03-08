The 2025 NFL Draft does not feature a ton of top-end talent, so that could force some teams to get a bit creative that have top-10 picks. This is truly a bad year to need a franchise quarterback or blue-chip talent in general. The 2024 NFL Draft definitely seemed to be the year to land a QB in the first round.

And the very early returns on the 2026 NFL Draft class indicate that next year's draft could be a lot stronger at QB. With the lack of overall talent present at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, I believe we could see some teams getting quite aggressive in actually trying to move down the board.

There are three teams that are currently picking inside the top-10 who may be the most likely to trade out of the first 10 selections. Who are they?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams that could trade out of the top-10

Tennessee Titans (1st Overall)

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and probably do not like either QB that much to take them at the top. Both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are not first-overall-pick worthy, so new Titans GM Mike Borgonzi might elect to get a bit creative here.

He could accept an offer to trade down a bit and land a couple of day two picks, or he could get super aggressive and trade out of the top-10 entirely. This is his first year on the job, and the Titans do need a good bit of talent on both sides of the ball. While they figure out a long-term quarterback solution, they could stack a ton of draft capital in the meantime to try and field the best roster possible for when that QB comes along.

It would not shock me to at least see the franchise trading down from the first overall pick.