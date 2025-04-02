With the 2025 NFL Draft about three weeks away, let's continue rolling out our mock drafts. Could five quarterbacks go in the first round? That may seem like a lot, but you simply never know at this point. Mock drafts all across the NFL landscape have so many different draft picks, as the weaker QB class has thrown a ton of unknown into the NFL Draft.

There is reason to believe that around 15-20 prospects are slam-dunk first rounders, but beyond that is unclear. With how desperate some teams are for a franchise quarterback, we could see some unexpected QB action in Round 1.

Could five quarterbacks go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's see how that mock draft would look.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5 quarterbacks shockingly get taken in Round 1

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans do not do anything fancy with the top pick in this NFL Mock Draft, as they grab Cam Ward and hope that he can become the franchise QB for years to come. Ward has a stronger arm, higher ceiling, and is a better athlete than Shedeur Sanders.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Pick two in this mock draft sees the Cleveland Browns taking Abdul Carter, the pass rusher from Penn State. The Browns should not take Sanders with this pick, as it would be a bit too rich, so they opt for the best defensive prospect.

3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

The New York Giants have signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, which has given them some flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft. They take Travis Hunter from Colorado in our latest mock.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Getting a left tackle is a huge need, so the New England Patriots grab Will Campbell from LSU at pick four in this M