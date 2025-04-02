2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5 quarterbacks shockingly get taken in Round 1

17. Cincinnati Bengals: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

I would be flat-out shocked if the Cincinnati Bengals did not take a defensive player with their first-round pick. They do need two starting-caliber guards, but the defense is in much worse shape if you ask me. James Pearce Jr is a freaky-athletic EDGE rusher who could produce instantly at the NFL level, especially if he is rushing alongside Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson does not have a long-term deal yet, but you have to think that the Bengals would like to get that done quickly before the 2025 NFL Draft begins.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders falls all the way to pick 18, so the Seattle Seahawks waste no time drafting him. It would be tough to imagine that Sanders falls this far, but you just never know. His ceiling is probably that third overall pick to the New York Giants, but they went with Travis Hunter in this mock draft.

Sanders could sit behind Sam Darnold for a year in Seattle.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to get some secondary help this offseason, so they take the hard-hitting safety Nick Emmanwori. I could see the Bucs also grabbing some wide receiver help, as Mike Evans is getting up there in age, so they'll need to find a way to replace him.

20. Denver Broncos: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Denver Broncos take Matthew Golden from Texas at pick 20 in this mock draft. The Broncos are probably going to grab an offensive prospect in the first round, but it might not be a wide receiver given their huge need at RB. This deep RB class could afford the Broncos a chance to address that position later on, though. Golden is a great fit for this offense.