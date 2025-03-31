With the 2025 NFL Draft now under a month away, the mock drafts are only going to increase. Let's get into our latest mock draft here. Teams are surely beginning to finalize their big boards as pro days wrap up and as the NFL Draft gets closer.

There is simply so much that can go down during the draft, and with the QB class not being all that great, a ton of trading can also happen, especially at the very top. There does, though, seem to be a ton of value in the late-first round and through the third round, so teams may also want to try down around those spots.

Let's dive into our latest first-round mock draft as the off-season progresses.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft as off-season progresses

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB. Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans surprise none of us and take Cam Ward with the first overall pick, setting the stage for the future.

2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns grab the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft and take Abdul Carter from Penn State to bolster their pass rush for years to come.

3. New York Giants - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

Having signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the New York Giants do not take a QB in Round 1 and instead take Travis Hunter from Colorado.

4. New England Patriots - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

It becomes too hard for the New England Patriots to pass up on Mason Graham at pick four in this NFL Mock Draft.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Jacksonville Jaguars bolster their offensive line with Will Campbell from LSU, who is a Day 1 starter along the OL.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Grabbing the clear-cut best RB in the 2025 NFL Draft class, the Las Vegas Raiders get an elite prospect and take Ashton Jeanty at pick six.

7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou heads to the New York Jets at pick seven as they continue to rebuild their offensive line.

8. Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

After paying Jaycee Horn, the Carolina Panthers continue investing resources into their secondary and take Will Johnson in our latest NFL Mock Draft.

9. New Orleans Saints - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New Orleans Saints end up grabbing Shedeur Sanders at pick nine. Sanders just barely makes it inside the top-10 of our latest mock draft.

10. Chicago Bears - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Chicago Bears are continuing to beef up their trenches and will take Jalon Waker from Georgia in an effort to take their defense to the next level.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

It would be wise for the San Francisco 49ers to put an emphasis on the trenches in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they do just that with Shemar Steward from Texas A&M.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tet McMillan falls outside of the first 10 selections and lands with the Dallas Cowboys at pick 12 in our latest NFL Mock Draft.

13. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren could be the missing piece for the Miami Dolphins passing attack, as he heads there in the middle of the first round.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

Losing two offensive line starters in free agency hurts, so the Indianapolis Colts hammer away at this position in the first round of our latest mock draft.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Ensuring the defensive is solid for 2025 and beyond is a must, so the Atlanta Falcons take the exciting prospect in Malaki Starks from Georgia at pick 15.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Arizona Cardinals could compete for the NFC West crown in the 2025 NFL Season if they continue adding bodies to the trenches, and they do just that with Mykel Williams at pick 16.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

It would be a massive shock if the Cincinnati Bengals did not take a defensive prospect in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so they surprise no one and grab James Pearce Jr from Tennessee.

18. Seattle Seahawks Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

After cutting Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf, the Seattle Seahawks bring in some new blood at WR and grab Matthew Golden from Texas at pick 18.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The secondary is a huge area of need for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they grab the hard-hitting Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina.

20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Denver Broncos signed Evan Engram in free agency but could still take a top tight end prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they do just that with Colston Loveland from Michigan.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Defensive line is a need for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and with no first-round QB on the board for them, they grab Derrick Harmon from Oregon instead.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron can play all over the secondary and would be an amazing pick for the Los Angeles Chargers near the bottom of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft.

23. Green Bay Packers - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell could be just what the Green Bay Packers defense is missing, so they take him with the 23rd overall pick in our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Shavon Revel could fill a huge need for the Minnesota Vikings, and this team is plenty good enough to be drafting for straight need.

25. Houston Texans - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Tyler Booker would be a stellar pick for the Houston Texans if he was somehow available with the 25th overall selection.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka might not be the expected pick by the Los Angeles Rams, but a WR trio featuring him, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua could be flat-out lethal.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Lamar Jackson gets yet another offensive weapon at wide receiver as the Baltimore Ravens take Luther Burden III from Missouri.

28. Detroit Lions - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Detroit Lions will beef up their pass rush in this mock draft by taking Nic Scourton from Texas A&M.

29. Washington Commanders - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders traded for Laremy Tunsil recently but could still be in the market for a top OL prospect, so they grab Josh Simmons from Ohio State at pick 29.

30. Buffalo Bills - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Buffalo Bills have invested a ton of resources into their defensive line this offseason and will keep that trend up with Tyleik Williams at pick 30 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel could be a Day 1 interior starter for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025. He is their first-round selection with the 31st pick.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Philadelphia Eagles finish off this first-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft with Walter Nolen, a defensive tackle from Ole Miss.