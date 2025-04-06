As we get closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, we've rolled out our longest mock draft to date - it's five-rounds long and has some aggressive QB action. With how weak the QB class is for the 2025 NFL Draft, there could be some unexpected names going earlier or later than expected.

The NFL Draft is now less than three weeks away, so teams across the league are surely finalizing their big boards and figuring out which players they want to target. Truth be told - it's a bad year to need blue-chip talent and a bad year to need a quarterback.

There are teams who need both of these players, which is honestly the worst-possible scenario. Let's get into our longest mock draft to date. It's a whopping five rounds long and has some aggressive quarterback action.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans are probably going to take Cam Ward with the first overall pick, so while it might be boring to constantly see Ward being mocked first overall, it’s being done for a reason. He is the best QB in a weaker class but does have a few qualities that could translate big-time at the NFL level.

The Titans also invested into their offensive line this offseason, and on paper, that unit looks quite good. You just have to wonder if the Titans could be frisky in 2025 if Ward can find some instant success here and there.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter could be in play for the Cleveland Browns with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter can play both wide receiver and cornerback and should get run at both in the NFL. Now yes, his actual team is going to have to manage that somehow, as they surely would not want to tire him out too much, but I am sure we’ll see him do it.

He won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 and might be the best player in the NFL Draft class.