2025 NFL Mock Draft: Two-round mock draft includes shocking QB landing spots

The 2025 NFL Draft is just three weeks away, which means it's time to start exploring some even crazier 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios than we've seen already.

And we don't even need trades...

As of right now, all 32 teams still own their own first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which would be basically unprecedented as long as I've been doing this. That might change during the actual draft itself, but it also could pave the way for some truly stunning developments in round one, including quarterbacks landing in shocking situations.

Which teams could shock and take quarterbacks? This mock draft will explore that as well as what teams will take advantage of the ridiculous depth at running back, tight end, and along the defensive line.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shedeur Sanders falls out of top 10 of new mock draft

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Titans have basically put themselves in this situation. They do still have Will Levis available, but new general manager Mike Borgonzi seems convinced that he’s going to be getting a potential franchise quarterback from this year’s draft class. Cam Ward might have only been the fourth or fifth quarterback among last year’s class (at least going into the process) but he proved this past year at Miami that he’s got NFL starter qualities.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns’ plans are coming together now that the organization has seemingly decided to move on from the disaster that was the Deshaun Watson trade. The only way to come back from something like that is to start rebuilding brick by brick. Getting Kirk Cousins soon (hopefully) will help keep the ship afloat, and adding another pass rusher like Abdul Carter to pair with Myles Garrett will give the Browns a dominant duo off the edge.

3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

In a worst-case scenario, it feels like either Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston would just be able to drop back every snap and be like, “F it. Travis Hunter down there somewhere. Malik Nabers down there somewhere.” This is how you set up a quarterback for success before your quarterback is even actually on the team. The Giants would be able to get something good going offensively with the combo of Hunter and Nabers out wide.

4. New England Patriots: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

There seems to be some growing steam toward the idea of Armand Membou being the first offensive lineman off the board in this draft, not LSU tackle/guard Will Campbell. Armand Membou may have played on the right side at Missouri, but he could slide to the left side in the NFL just like Tristan Wirfs did once upon a time coming out of Iowa.