2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

With the Cleveland Browns not taking Abdul Carter at pick two in our latest mock draft, the New York Giants make the move and add an elite prospect to their defensive line, which already features top players in Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

Carter might be the best prospect in the NFL Draft depending on who you ask and could be one of the missing pieces of the Giants defense. The G-Men probably need another piece in the secondary and could also use another weapon or two on offense.

But with Russell Wilson likely starting for the team in the 2025 NFL Season, I guess some in the Giants organization can convince themselves that they could have a nine or 10-win team in 2025 if things go the way they hope. New York has fooled around with the QB position for too long, and perhaps should have taken Shedeur Sanders with this pick.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell helps the New England Patriots cap-off a ton of offensive line additions in 2025, including center Garrett Bradbury and right tackle Morgan Moses. Cole Strange could return to the lineup to start at left guard, and Mike Onwenu can kick back inside to his right guard spot.

With Campbell at the LT spot, the Patriots might have something major cooking along their offensive line. I would not rule this team out from competing for a Wild Card spot in the AFC in 2025. Yes, I am that high on the New England Patriots.

Drake Maye showed a lot of promise as a rookie in the 2024 NFL Season, and often times, rookie QBs play a lot better than their statistics indicate. I feel like Maye is one of those players.