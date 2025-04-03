Certain prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft will not have to wait long to hear their name called. Let's make some ceiling and floor predictions for a few of them. There is not a lot of blue-chip talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, so just about anything can happen.

With that being said, it is clear who the best players are in this class, and many of them will not have to wait very long to hear their names called. In fact, we've made some ceiling and floor predictions for some of the top prospects in the NFL Draft.

Just how high or how low will some of the top players get picked in the NFL Draft?

2025 NFL Draft: Ceiling and floor predictions for the top prospects

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State



Ceiling: Pick 2



Floor: Pick 5

Abdul Carter is the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft in the eyes of many. With the Tennessee Titans likely taking Cam Ward first overall, Abdul Carter could hear his name called as early as the very next selection, pick two belonging to the Cleveland Browns.

He would likely be the best player available for the Browns and also fill an extremely important position. His floor might be fifth to the Jacksonville Jaguars, as there could be a bit of a slide of the Browns perhaps take Travis Hunter, the Giants do something silly (which is likely), and the New England Patriots take Will Campbell at tackle.

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado



Ceiling: Pick 2



Floor: Pick 6

Travis Hunter could go as high as pick two to the Cleveland Browns. Hunter is not like many we have ever seen play football, as he is a legitimate first-round prospect at cornerback and wide receiver. The Browns could come calling at pick two, but he could slide a bit down to pick six, which is held by the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas absolutely has needs at both CB and WR, so it would be hard to see them passing Hunter up in any circumstance.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)



Ceiling: Pick 1



Floor: Pick 2

This one seems pretty cut-and-dry to me. I do not see any scenario where Cam Ward falls below pick two, as he is largely seen as already heading to the Tennessee Titans, but if the Titans are bluffing a bit, the Cleveland Browns would surely take him with the second overall selection.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State



Ceiling: Pick 6



Floor: Pick 12

Ashton Jeanty is an interesting prospect. Some have called him a generational player, but with how deep this RB class is, does Jeanty fall down the NFL Draft board a bit? He could go as high as pick six to the Las Vegas Raiders, as they fielded the worst run game in the NFL in 2024, and we all know how much Pete Carroll loves running the ball.

However, Jeanty could side a bit to pick 12, which is held by the Dallas Cowboys. This would definitely be a Cowboys-type of selection, right? They have done some bold things in the NFL Draft before, and their starting RB at the moment is likely Javonte Williams.

Ashton Jeanty goes as high as pick six to the Raiders, but no lower than pick 12 to the Cowboys.