2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

9. New Orleans Saints - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Given how poorly the New Orleans Saints have been run in recent years, it would not surprise me if they made a goofy pick like this. I am not saying that Ashton Jeanty isn’t worthy of being picked this high - he absolutely is - but a team like the Saints should not even entertain this idea.

Much of their roster is old and on bloated contracts, and this franchise really does not have a lot of hope for the future. They simply need to begin a legitimate rebuild, and that entails building from the trenches and acquiring a franchise QB in the NFL Draft.

Well, there isn’t a viable QB on the board at pick nine, so the Saints take Jeanty. They should take a top OL prospect with this pick, though. With Ashton Jeanty now on the team, you have to wonder if they would consider trading Alvin Kamara, one of the best dual-threat RBs of this generation.

10. Chicago Bears - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Chicago Bears keep up the great work in the trenches and take Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M at pick 10 in this NFL mock draft. The Bears overhauled the interior of their offensive line in 2025, trading for Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and signing Drew Dalman. They also upgraded their defensive line a bit and keep that up here in this mock draft.

It is clear that Bears head coach Ben Johnson hopes to create what he had in Detroit, and that would be a stellar idea. If Caleb Williams makes a year two jump in the 2025 NFL Season, this team would not be missing much and could blossom as a potential contender.

Ryan Poles is having himself a home-run offseason and will keep that up here in the 2025 NFL Draft. I would be cautiously optimistic if I was a Bears fan right now.