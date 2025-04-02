The Chicago Bears could truly explode in the 2025 NFL Season, and this mock draft would surely help them do that. The Bears made a huge investment along their offensive line this offseason and are now on the cusp of really building something special.

This team might be in a position to get a bit frisky in the 2025 NFL Draft, and this is credit to Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson for their clear emphasis on the trenches this offseason. Chicago has a young QB in Caleb Williams and some nice pieces on offense to build on.

They've also got some talent on defense and really do not have many needs left, but they still strike gold for Caleb Williams in this mock draft.

Chicago Bears strike gold for Caleb Williams in this 7-Round mock draft

10. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

This might seem a bit high for Omarion Hampton, but it's realistic that Ashton Jeanty could go inside the top-10, perhaps to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Hampton would be the RB1 in a 'normal' class that doesn't feature a generational player like Jeanty.

39. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

After addressing the defensive line in free agency, the Chicago Bears will look to the 2025 NFL Draft to capitalize on a deeper safety class, taking Xavier Watts from Notre Dame to beef up the backend of the defense.

41. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Addressing the defense for the second pick in a row, the Chicago Bears get a fun prospect in Carson Schwesinger from UCLA. It's important to note that a good defense is a huge help to the offense, so the Bears simply can't go too crazy on the offensive side of the ball, even with them having Caleb Williams.

72. Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Three-straight picks on defense has the Chicago Bears feeling nice about their D thus far. They take one of the many draftable pass rushers in Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss. Chicago's already stout defensive line has gotten better here.

148. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

A fun TE/WR hybrid type of player, Oronde Gadsden is the Chicago Bears pick with the 148th overall selection. The team does currently have a solid foundation ln offense with players like DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet, but even after taking Hampton in Round 1, they could still use another offensive playmaker.

233. Antwane Wells Jr, WR, Ole Miss

How about another weapon on offense? Ryan Poles is cooking with grease in this NFL Mock Draft and grabs Antwane Wells Jr from Ole Miss, his second prospect from Ole Miss in this mock.

240. Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina

The Bears have pick 240 in the 2025 NFL Draft and will once again bring along a DL player in Tonka Hemingway, which puts a bow on this mock draft and could give the Bears a massive boost for this upcoming season and beyond.

Caleb Williams would be smiling ear to ear with this draft haul.