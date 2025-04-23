2025 NFL Mock Draft: 7-round mock has quarterbacks falling, surprise in Top 10

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally closing in, and the power balance within the league could change as a result. Dynasties will be both made and reinforced, while several unaware general managers will likely sow the seeds that will eventually lead to some awkward conversations between them and their owner.

While the need for a new quarterback could inevitably force a handful of teams to use one of their top picks on a new signal-caller, this draft has been heralded for its depth and quality on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Which teams will end up picking a new game-changer that can reverse their fortunes? What surprises lie in store during what should be another hectic night?

2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Tennessee may have entertained some other options here, but new GM Mike Borgonzi won't get a better chance to replace Will Levis and pick "his guy" to turn the Titans around. Even in a weak quarterback class, Ward's combination of a super strong throwing arm, years of experience, and playmaking out of structure could help him thrive in the pros.

With the Titans having invested a ton of resources into building a solid offensive line and having paid a pretty penny for Calvin Ridley, their situation is by no means dire for a rookie quarterback. Ward could be the safest prospect in this entire quarterback class, which could reverse a half-decade of quarterback misfortune.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

If the Browns pass on a quarterback here, which is still looking to be quite likely, Andrew Berry will likely use his first pick on the best player available. With Myles Garrett back for the long haul, Cleveland could build one of the best edge rusher tandems in the game if the explosive Hunter lives up to his immense potential.

Very rarely is the term "generational" applied correctly, but the reigning Heisman Trophy winner fits the definition in every sense of the world. As a cornerback, Hunter's exemplary ball skills and sublime athletic ability will be a challenge for even the most experienced NFL wide receivers out there. As a receiver, Hunter could start right away and push for 1,000 yards.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Carter's quickness off the snap, freakish bend, and deep pass rush toolbox will help make him an instant Day 1 starter that will challenge for Pro Bowl nods right off the bat. The Giants may need to wait a bit to address their quarterback woes, but Carter might be too enticing to pass up at this stage.

Even with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux in the fold, Carter's ability to knife through offensive lines and make a play when he gets there is so exemplary that they would be foolish to let him out of the top three. Brian Daboll could build one of the league's best defensive lines with Carter, Burns, and Dexter Lawrence.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The signing of right tackle Morgan Moses means that the biggest hole on New England's offensive line is at the left tackle position. In the name of keeping franchise quarterback Drake Maye upright in the pocket, the Patriots may be interested in burning their top pick on an elite pass blocker like Campbell.

While his shorter arms have created a debate about his validity at guard instead of tackle, Campbell's aggressive style of blocking and production against SEC competition should alleviate those concerns. Campbell, if he hits, could end up protecting Maye for the better part of the next decade.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

While new Jaguars GM James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen may be tempted to add an offensive player that can support Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville may be better off adding a very safe defensive lineman like Graham that can help take a defense with some big names on it from good to great overnight.

Graham is a fantastic run defender, and he has more pass rush upside than most defensive tackles his size. A quality athlete who should have no issue muscling his way into a starting lineup, Graham will play a vital role in new defensive coordinator Anthony Campinale's effort to turn this Jaguars defense around.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

New head coach Pete Carroll will always place a premium on quality running backs, and Las Vegas was a black hole of running back talent. Jeanty nearly broke Barry Sanders' NCAA record for rushing yards in a season, and he wouldn't have gone that far unless he was able to show off an exemplary ability to break tackles.

Jeanty's speed, big play potential, and surprising power when he needs to grind out yards all help make him the unquestioned No. 1 running back in this class and an immediate playmaker. The Raiders can insert Jeanty as the starter and trust him to execute 20 touches every game with some degree of aplomb.

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Jets could use this pick on a new right tackle or wide receiver, but they need to improve upon a tight end room led by seldom-used youngsters like Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt. New quarterback Justin Fields could lean on a standout receiver like Warren, who had more than 1,000 yards through the air last year.

Warren is such an exceptional athlete that Penn State frequently utilized his abilities as a runner. The Jets' offense lost so much talent this offseason that they need to use multiple top picks in that area to enhance it, and Warren seems like an exceedingly safe tight end who will be the No. 2 target behind Garrett Wilson as a rookie.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Carolina's slight offensive improvement last year was canceled out by a terrible defense dragging them down. Even after making some enhancements in free agency, the Panthers must select the best player available (in this case, Walker) in order to give this unit a fighting chance in the NFC South.

Walker is a hybrid player equally adept at using his speed to cover ground in coverage, making some hard hits in the open field, and rushing the passer. His lack of a defined role might scare some away, but any defensive coordinator who loves to experiment would love to deploy Walker in a variety of roles during the early stages of his career.

9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders may not be for everyone due to some concerns about his playmaking out of the pocket and overall arm talent, but any teams that love high football intelligence and tremendous accuracy from the pocket will likely be all over the lightning rod passer. Kellen Moore could take an interest in him with New Orleans.

The Saints can lean on Derek Carr for the immediate future, but Sanders might be the best way to give Moore a youngster he can help groom throughout his time in New Orleans. If the Saints can get Sanders some wide receiver help, he could hit the ground running and become an impact starter soon.

10. Chicago Bears: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Bears have spent a ton of resources on improving their terrible offensive line by trading for Joe Thuney and signing Drew Dalman, but the tackle spots remain a question mark. Even though Darnell Wright would likely prevent Membou from starting on that side, the former Tigers star could knock Braxton Jones out of his left tackle spot.

Membou is without question the best athlete among the Day 1 offensive line prospects, and he was so rock-solid last season that Chicago could count on one hand the number of pressures he allowed. Membou will start for a decade in this league; might as well have him protect Caleb Williams.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

San Francisco parted ways with many of the key contributors from past Super Bowl runs this offseason, with cornerback Charvarius Ward bringing an end to his 49ers tenure. This secondary was far from elite with him in the fold, and they need a replacement as they try to make some major changes.

Johnson may have missed some time with an injury, but what he did put on tape is some standout man coverage tape and the turnover creation skills that will lead to an immediate contributing role in a veteran San Francisco defense. Johnson's potential as a pure cover corner is not that far off from Hunter.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Cowboys can't continue to rely on CeeDee Lamb to do everything next to Dak Prescott, which could lead to multiple Top 100 picks being used on skill position players. McMillan is a perfect stylistic complement to the smooth, speedy Lamb, as his 6-5 frame makes him an ideal deep threat and red zone target.

Far from a lumbering target, McMillan, who has consecutive 1,200-yard seasons in college, has shown crisper route running than most his size. Dallas would have a dominant 1-2 punch between Tet and Lamb, all while leaning on Prescott's quality right arm to compete with Washington and Philadelphia.

13. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Miami may have Terron Armstead back for the 2025 season, but they need to invest real resources into finding a replacement and keeping fragile quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upright in the pocket. Banks' pass protection skills and light footwork are right up there with fellow first-round tackles Campbell and Membou.

Banks may not be the biggest or strongest tackle in the world, but he is so athletic that he should have success slotting right into a pass-happy system like what Miami has on offer. If the Dolphins want, Banks could be an upgrade at left guard if they want to develop him next to Armstead.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Indianapolis has tried anything and everything to land a star tight end, but nothing has worked. With Anthony Richardson already on his last legs after a brutal sophomore season, Chris Ballard can't afford to let a new starter like Loveland slip out of his grasp and be serious about contending.

Loveland has struggled with injuries, but a fully healthy version of the former Wolverines star will establish himself as both a receiver with tremendous hands and a strong blocker who can open up holes in the running game for Jonathan Taylor. The Colts need to go all-in on supporting Richardson.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Atlanta actually has a strong collection of offensive talent around Michael Penix Jr. under center, but their defense needs some playmakers despite using many of their 2024 picks on that side of the ball. Adding Williams is a bit of a risk, as he has never managed to take off in 2024 due to some nagging injuries.

Still, Williams is not only the best edge-setting run defender among the first-round prospects at his position, but his pass rush ceiling is far higher than what his college production suggests. Much like Sweat, Williams should be an every-down edge rusher who can thrive in Raheem Morris' scheme.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Arizona has multiple lanes they could head down, as edge rusher is not as much of a critical need after giving Josh Sweat a huge contract. Drafting a versatile switchblade like Barron and playing him alongside Max Melton could help take the Cardinals' secondary from an average unit to one of the best in the NFC in short order.

Barron can play all over the defensive backfield, and his five interceptions last season show why he has ball skills that will make him an immediate impact player in the right system. Arizona spent heavily on the defensive line this offseason, which puts Barron right in Monti Ossenfort's crosshairs as he keeps remaking this defense.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Emmanwori, SAF, South Carolina

Cincinnati's defense was so wretched last season that this team will be better off picking the best player on that side of the ball in the first round and adapting afterwards. Emmanwori was a first-round player before his ridiculous NFL Combine, and his testing solidified his status as his a player who might not make it out of the Top 25.

Emmanwori has linebacker size and hitting power with speed that is on par with most cornerbacks in this class. While he might not be a traditional safety, Emmanwori is a playmaker who can line up in multiple spots with success. The Bengals shouldn't have to think too hard about how to get him on the field.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

Seattle may have spent big on Sam Darnold and brought in some new receivers after the DK Metcalf trade, but their top priority should still be building their offensive line. At nearly 330 pounds with extremely impressive upper body strength, Booker seems like a no-doubt starter who can become a rock-solid guard in the pros.

Booker is just a few technical improvements away from being a player who can challenge for Pro Bowls on his rookie contract. Given Darnold's past history with turning the ball over when pressured, adding Booker early in the draft could be one way to ensure that he is kept clean in his debut season with the Seahawks.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Tampa Bay needs to eye someone who can eventually succeed Lavonte David at the heart of their defense. With Campbell finally breaking out during his final season, the Buccaneers likely will have seen enough to lean on him as a featured option as both a starting linebacker and occasional pass rusher.

Campbell is a hybrid player not too dissimilar from new Buccaneers edge playmaker Haason Reddick when he came into the league. If Todd Bowles molds him into a more traditional linebacker, Campbell's mobility and hard-hitting style will translate naturally to the ILB position. If he hits his stride, Pro Bowls will follow.

20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The surprising development of Bo Nix as a rookie has quickly sped up Denver's contention timeline. Nix would be better off if they added either a wide receiver or running back early in the Draft, and Hampton's surge up draft boards could help make him a back the Broncos can lean on in the immediate and long-term future.

Hampton may not have the most explosive style of play, but his consistency, vision in between the tackles, and ability to run over smaller defenders on the back of his raw power should make him a nice complement to Nix's quick-strike passing game. Sean Payton's ground game could take flight with Hampton in the fold.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Pittsburgh seems likely to get in on the Aaron Rodgers experience, but adding him will do nothing to address a defensive line room that is being held together by Cam Heyward and a bunch of proverbial duct tape. Nolen may have some concerns about his character, but he has put together some truly special film.

Nolen is quick off the snap, plays with a high motor, and was one of the best run defenders in the SEC last year. The Steelers may look at quarterbacks or running backs in this spot, but if the front office wants a very safe player Mike Tomlin will love, Nolen might make the most sense.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Outside of Ladd McConkey, Justin Herbert continues to lack high-end wide receivers. While Golden is a skinner player who only had the one season of exceptional production, the former Texas star has 4.3 speed and lightning-quick route-running that enables some consistent separation at the line of scrimmage.

Los Angeles' passing game is still very rudimentary due to Greg Roman's lack of passing creativity, but he also doesn't have the horses he needs to expand upon what he has. With Golden taking the snaps that used to belong to struggling first-rounder Quentin Johnston, Herbert might be in line for a better immediate future.

23. Green Bay Packers: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Packers' fanbase might not get behind the idea of drafting another toolsy pass rusher with low college production (4.5 college sacks) after the disappointing Lukas Van Ness selection. However, Stewart's ceiling is so sky high that he could revitalize the Green Bay defensive line without much effort.

Stewart may be the best athlete pound-for-pound among any defensive players in this draft. With linebacker-like speed and burst in a 270-pound frame that helped him pile up close to 40 pressures, Jeff Hafley should have fun finding ways to deploy him all over the Packers' defense while he develops.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

Minnesota doesn't have a ton of capital to play around with this year, which makes this pick even more important. With Cam Bynum having left in free agency, the best way to keep Brian Flores' defense as close to elite as possible is to draft a high-floor player with great ball skills like Starks.

Not only is Starks a versatile player who can line up all over the field, but he has years of quality tape in the SEC. With Harrison Smith likely to hang it up in the near future, Starks has all the hallmarks of a player who could succeed the Vikings great as a long-term asset that solidifies the back end for years to come.

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

While Houston could look for an offensive lineman after trading away Laremy Tunsil, the loss of Stefon Diggs at wide receiver might create a more pressing need for this team. Nico Collins is established as a WR1, but Egbuka could evolve into the perfect running mate due to his very high floor.

Egbuka has some of the best hands in this class, tremendous playmaking in contested catch situations, and a history of beating up on quality defensive backs in the Big Ten. Egbuka linking back up with his old college teammate in CJ Stroud should get his career started off on the right foot.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

While the Rams have Matthew Stafford likely locked in for the next two seasons, it might behoove Sean McVay and Les Snead to spend some capital on a player who could eventually take over as the starter. Dart will need to go to a coach like McVay in order to work out some of the problems with his game that make him very polarizing.

Dart will lean on his splendid intermediate accuracy and willingness to rip off big chunk plays down the field to become a star in the pros. A year or two of McVay seasoning under his belt could be all he needs to take over from Stafford when he calls it a career and keep the Rams in a position to compete in the future.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State

Baltimore hasn't invested as much draft capital in the offensive line as fans may have liked to see. With Patrick Mekari having left in free agency, the best way to replace him is to add a college tackle in Zabel that profiles as a dynamic guard at the next level. Zabel is an elite run blocker, making him the perfect player for the Ravens' offense.

Zabel's Senior Bowl showing may have been what put him over the top, as he showed that his ability to completely flatten pass rushers was not just the result of him playing against inferior competition. Baltimore may make Zabel their starting left guard and not worry about that spot for the next five years.

28. Detroit Lions: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Detroit's first pick in this Draft will likely be on the defensive side of the ball. Adding a pass rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson makes sense on multiple different levels, but Grant is such a dynamic presence on the interior that he could be the perfect running mate to Alim McNeil on the inside.

Grant is 330 pounds, but he moves like someone who is much lighter and more nimble. Grant should be able to immediately impact the game as a space-eater on the inside, all while this new Lions defensive staff slowly builds up the pass rush skills that often lay dormant when he was in Ann Arbor.

29. Washington Commanders: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Pearce has picked up some concerning character concern tags in the last few months, but it's not unrealistic to say that he is one of the 15 best players in this class based on pure athletic potential. Pearce would get instant playing time on a Commanders team reeling from the loss of Dante Fowler in free agency.

Pearce will need to improve his overall bulk and run defense in order to become a high-end starter, but he should have no trouble competing for double-digit sacks per season on his rookie contract. Washington has a tremendous Dan Quinn-led coaching staff that could work wonders for a player like Pearce.

30. Buffalo Bills: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Buffalo's defense has gradually started to erode after they gave MVP quarterback Josh Allen the contract he deserves, which will likely lead to Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane spending this best on the best defensive player available. Harmon has risen up draft boards on the back of his ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage.

A thick tackle with some very impressive raw power, Harmon is in a position to utterly dominate his competition at the professional level if he can land in a spot that will help him work on his technique. The Bills have one of the league's best defensive coaches in McDermott, who could be well-suited to working with someone like Harmon.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Chiefs parted ways with Joe Thuney in the offseason, and the current left side of their offensive line consists of career backup Jaylon Moore at left tackle and 2024 second-rounder Kingsley Suamataia already being converted to a guard. Simmons is an injury risk, but that may be his only serious flaw.

Simmons stood out as one of the best pass-protecting players in this class, and his tape against some of the best pass rushers in the country was nothing short of pure dominance. Kansas City's line was thrashed in the Super Bowl, and Simmons might play a huge part in rectifying that issue.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Eagles have the luxury of an exceedingly deep roster without any weak points, but their pass rush room might be the area where a rookie could contribute the most early on. Green would be one of the best value picks of the first round, as Philly would sprint to the podium if he manages to last this long.

Green might only have one season of terrific production, and it came at Marshall after leaving a bigger school in Virginia. Even with those concerns lingering overhead, Green's blinding speed and violent plan of attack as a pass rusher will appeal to a Philadelphia team that has the depth needed to gradually develop him.