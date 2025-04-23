Browns next move after drafting Travis Hunter could not be more clear

With it being likely that Travis Hunter heads to the Cleveland Browns with the second overall pick, their next move could not be more clear. The momentum is building toward the Browns using their first pick on Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and a player who is truly historic at what he does.

He would be the best WR and CB in the NFL Draft and is likely going to be able to play both sides of the ball. Cleveland seems to want him to play WR and focus on that position, perhaps getting a few snaps here and there at CB.

Well, when this pick does come through and is announced, what should GM Andrew Berry do next?

Browns have to trade back into Round 1 for Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart

After the second overall pick, the Browns also have picks 33, 67, 94, 104, 179, 192, 200, 216, and 255. Make no mistake - the Browns surely aren't going to just sit on their hands after making their likely Travis Hunter selection, as they have four other picks in the top 125 picks.

GM Andrew Berry also could be on the hot seat, so he might be in a position to make a bold move. Well, a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at pick 21, and they could very much be in play for one of the notable QB prospects. This could force Berry to execute trading back up into Round 1 with a team like the Denver Broncos, who are picking at 20.

But being that this team won't have Deshaun Watson for the 2025 NFL Season and have Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco on the roster, they have to make a move for a top QB prospect. Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders could be their targets, and reuniting Hunter with Sanders at the NFL level could be their best-case, top scenario.

This is the truly most logical next step after making their second overall pick, as Shedeur Sanders going second overall would be too rich, period.

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski need to get some sort of long-term succession plan in place, as the Browns do not have a bad roster and have had some success in the NFL Draft, so with the right QB being brought in from the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland could find some future success.

This is the next logical step for the Browns.