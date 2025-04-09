2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bears load up to become Super Bowl contenders

72. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Now grabbing some linebacker help, the Chicago Bears use their second pick in a row on the defensive side of the ball and take Barrett Carter from Clemson. In free agency, Chicago added Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo along their defensive line, so they definitely shored that unit up. Their starting linebackers are slated to be TJ Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, and Noah Sewell

Sewell has been a non-factor in the NFL thus far, so they should target a LB prospect at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft.

128. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech

Now grabbing some pass rush help, Chicago uses pick 128 in this mock draft on Antwaun Powell-Ryland from Virginia Tech. The Bears have put a huge emphasis on the trenches this offseason, and that is the way to go about building a winning team. They've already got the QB in Caleb Williams, if if their moves along the trenches end up being the right ones, they'll be in great shape and will be able to compete for the NFC North title in 2025.

233. Jo'Quavious Marks, RB, USC

Grabbing two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft would be a wise idea for the Bears. They again address the position with the 233rd pick and take Jo'Quavious Marks from USC. All of a sudden, Ben Johnson now has a fully-stocked RB room to work with and to establish the run, which should wear down their opponents.

240. Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

The Bears finish off this 2025 NFL mock draft with Ty Hamilton, a defensive tackle from Ohio State, grabbing yet another body for the trenches in what could cap off one of the best offseasons this team has ever had.

Would all of these additions in the 2025 NFL Draft help the Chicago Bears ascend to contender status in the 2025 season? Will Caleb Williams be able to make that crucial year two jump? Only time will tell, but they are on the right track.