The 2025 NFL Draft is creeping closer and closer. Let's roll out our latest mock draft with some intense trading inside the top 10. Given that there is not a ton of blue-chip talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, teams might get a bit aggressive to try and draft that talent.

There are too little first-round players and too many teams who need those players. I could see scenarios develop at the top of the first round where a few teams actually sneak into the top 10 to try and land one of these top prospects.

With the draft now less than three weeks away, you have to wonder if front office phone lines are beginning to light up with potential trade offers for certain picks. Let's get into our latest NFL mock draft with some insane trading inside the top 10 picks.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Ridiculous trades shake-up top 10 in latest mock

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Kicking off this mock draft is a pick that is very likely going to happen. The Tennessee Titans don't pull anything slick and simply take Cam Ward first overall, which seems increasingly likely which each passing day.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Cleveland Browns could play Travis Hunter at both cornerback and wide receiver, and given that he is one of the most recognizable names in the NFL sphere right now, even with him not being in the league, this pick could also put more rear ends in seats in Cleveland as well.

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The New York Giants take Abdul Carter at pick three and actually kind of now have a bit of a logjam along the defensive line, but they add to a position of strength, and Carter would surely be the best player on the board if Hunter and Ward did go first and second overall.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

I hope the New England Patriots don't over think anything and take Will Campbell at pick four unless someone like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter is on the board. Campbell could likely be the best available player for the Patriots when this pick comes around, and he could help protect Drake Maye on the left side for years to come.

5. Atlanta Falcons (via JAX) - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Trade! It's the Atlanta Falcons, of all teams, making a huge jump inside the top 10 and taking Mason Graham from Michigan. The Falcons do need more juice along their defensive front, so this ends up being a pretty great pick for the front office.

6. Dallas Cowboys (via LVR) - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Another trade! This time it's the Dallas Cowboys trading up six slots in the first round of this mock draft to take Ashton Jeanty, the talented RB from Boise State. Jeanty may honestly be a generational player at the RB position and someone who could be a 1,000-yard rusher each year of what is likely to be a successful NFL career.

7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou is still on the board amidst the chaos above them. The New York Jets do need a right tackle for the future, so the hope here is that Membou can start for them for the long-term on the right side. Doesn't it feel like among all offensive line positions, it's hardest to find a competent right tackle?

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (via CAR) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Major trade! The Pittsburgh Steelers trade up over 10 slots to pick eight and grab Shedeur Sanders from Colorado, sending the Carolina Panthers down into the 20s. This is a major move for the Steelers, but it's a needed one, as they have to take a swing on a QB at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft.