2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bills make desperate 1st-round trade to get past Chiefs

Another season, another year of disappointment for the Buffalo Bills who are going to have to watch the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl yet again. The Bills simply cannot get over the hump and it’s back to the drawing board for another offseason of figuring out how to slay the giant in their path. Luckily for them, we may have a solution in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, one of a wide variety of scenarios we’ll be exploring all offseason.

The season is now officially over for everyone but the Eagles and Chiefs. And for those teams, it almost feels like a futile endeavor to try and slow down the Kansas City dynasty that is being built. But in order to build a true contender, teams are going to have to nail the 2025 NFL Draft, especially early.

We’ll take a look at a full first-round scenario that includes the Raiders trading up for a QB as well as the Buffalo Bills making a desperate move to surpass their bitter AFC rivals.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Giants land QB1 Cam Ward in Full 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Tennessee Titans: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Titans have a new GM in place with Mike Borgonzi coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Borgonzi’s team has benefitted from the generational talent that is Patrick Mahomes in more ways than can even be quantified at this point, we’ve also seen that Chiefs’ defense carry this team the past handful of years and come up big in clutch moments. Is there a KC dynasty without Chris Jones? Maybe. Abdul Carter is not Chris Jones, but he could be the centerpiece of Borgonzi’s defense with the Titans.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

It’s impossible to say exactly what the Browns are going to do in the draft at this point regarding the quarterback position because free agency hasn’t yet happened and we don’t know what kind of “fix” Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry are going to be looking for. Deshaun Watson is still in the picture, but he’s also out of the picture after re-injuring his ruptured Achilles. The Browns need a QB to get these guys the ball, but the idea of a Travis Hunter/Jerry Jeudy/Cedric Tillman trio is enticing.

3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

This might be a best-case scenario for a team like the Giants if both the Titans and the Browns pass on Cam Ward. This year’s quarterback class is certainly not being revered like previous classes, but Ward has the playmaker gene. The Giants have a brain trust that is on the cusp of losing jobs, especially since they let Saquon Barkley walk in free agency and are now seeing him lead the Eagles to another Super Bowl berth. The Giants watched Jayden Daniels lead another division rival to the NFC Championship and they’ll hope Ward can replicate that success.

4. Las Vegas Raiders (from Patriots): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Pete Carroll to be their new head coach. While it should be expected that Carroll will prefer a veteran QB under center to operate whatever offense they’ll be running right away (hello, Russell Wilson?), there’s also no question that this team needs a young QB to build around. The Patriots are in the sweet spot of the draft order where they could easily trade down and still get their preferred target to help surround Drake Maye.