The 2025 NFL Draft is just three months away now, so let's break open our latest two-round mock draft, which includes some chaos at the top. It truly is always mock draft season, and with three months until the 2025 NFL Draft in late April, the mock drafts will only get more frequent.

With the 2024 NFL Season not yet over, we do not officially know the first round order as of yet. Once Super Bowl 59 concludes, the NFL Draft order will be set. As we have said, the main issue with the 2025 NFL Draft is the lack of top-end talent at the top and the lack of a strong QB class.

This is a huge contrast from the 2024 NFL Draft, where six QBs went in the first 12 picks, which is just insane. With the QB class not being strong and the blue-chip talent being less than ideal, there could be some wheeling and dealing, especially at the top of the draft.

Let's dive into our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest two-round mock includes some chaos at the top

1. Tennessee Titans - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

We've already got a shocking pick at the top of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, as the Tennessee Titans decide that none of the quarterbacks are worthy enough of being the first of the first overall pick. They decide on Travis Hunter, who was the best player in college football this past season.

With a weaker QB class likely for 2025, this might actually be a genius move by the Titans - just because they do need a QB, does not mean they should look to overdraft someone. The Titans grab Hunter at the top of this mock draft.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (via CLE) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The first QB coming off of the board is Shedeur Sanders, but it comes via trade by the desperate Las Vegas Raiders, who have somehow gotten worse after getting rid of Derek Carr, which is hilariously impressive. The Raiders have been circling the drain for years now, so they almost have no choice but to take Sanders or Cam Ward.

In this mock draft, they grab Sanders and perhaps do not feel the need to start him immediately. Aidan O'Connell could serve as a bridge QB if Sanders needs more time to get up to speed. The important thing here is that the Raiders did indeed get a QB they can at least try to develop. There is a good bit to like with Shedeur Sanders as a prospect.

3. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

At pick three in this NFL mock draft. the New York Giants grab Cam Ward from Miami (FL). The Giants have totally botched their QB position. The first huge mistake was extending Daniel Jones two offseasons ago. That was a four-year deal worth $160 million. It was a massive mistake that they could have fixed in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

When the Giants made their first-round pick in Malik Nabers, all of JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr, and Bo Nix were still on the board. Why didn't New York pull the trigger? What were they thinking? Well, they may have one last shot, and luckily for them, Ward is on the board.

The New York Giants have been among the worst and most dysfunctional franchises in the NFL for years now, and that has only been amplified by the plethora of disastrous decisions made by General Manager Joe Schoen. Perhaps getting Cam Ward is a step in the right direction.

4. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The New England Patriots get a prospect in Abdul Carter that many would consider to be the best player in the entire 2025 NFL Draft class. The Patriots made an excellent move this offseason when they parted ways with Jerod Mayo in favor of Mike Vrabel, a legitimate NFL head coach.

The Pats are absolutely a team that can be sneaky-good in the 2025 NFL Season, and while some may think the focus should be on the offense, them taking Carter at pick four cannot be passed up. New England is going to have a metric-ton of cap space in the offseason to try and shore up their offensive line and perhaps even pursue a top free agent like Tee Higgins.

Vrabel is going to want another pass rusher for his defense, so Abdul Carter makes all the sense in the world for this team.