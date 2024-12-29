2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-New Top-10 Mock Draft After Wild Week 17

Each weekend during the NFL season, NFL Red Zone host Scott Hanson introduces the “Witching Hour”, which is the last hour of the 1:00 ET games where he says, “Wins become losses and losses become wins.” The “Witching Hour” could also apply to the last few weeks of the season where teams have been jumping up and down the 2025 NFL Draft order every single week.

We’ve had so much dramatic shifting that we had to put together an emergency top-10 2025 NFL Mock Draft. The New England Patriots leap-frogged into the #1 overall slot after their loss to the Chargers on Saturday coupled with the New York Giants upsetting the Indianapolis Colts. The Tennessee Titans lost to the Jaguars and jumped all the way up to the #2 overall slot.

Is this going to prevent anyone from getting a quarterback? Not at this point. Let’s take a look at the top 10 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft after a wild Week 17.

2025 NFL Mock Draft After Wild Week 17 Results

1. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The New England Patriots have discovered their QB1 of the future in Drake Maye. Knowing that Maye is the guy will make the 2025 offseason that much more enjoyable despite a rather unenjoyable season for the Pats.

Holding the #1 overall pick, the Patriots could just take the #1 player on their board or they could trade this pick for an absolute haul to a team desperate for a quarterback, and still end up getting one of the top guys on their board.

2. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

How sweet would it be for the Tennessee Titans after all that has transpired this season if they could go into the 2025 NFL Draft knowing they were going to get the #1 quarterback on their board? Obviously, they’d have to hope the Patriots didn’t trade the pick (or they’d have to acquire it themselves) but the Titans getting their QB1 here would be so huge.

This team thought it was closer in 2024 than it actually was, but perhaps the right guy under center could help GM Ran Carthon’s vision come to life.

3. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

New York Giants fans are not overly pleased with the result of the team’s game on Sunday against the Colts as Drew Lock led an upset and this team’s 10-game losing streak was snapped. Not only that, but they dropped all the way from 1st overall to 3rd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft order.

They could still make Shedeur Sanders’s dreams come true here.

4. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Myles Garrett is still playing at an exceptionally high level, but he’s also approaching the age of 30 and the Browns need to do anything they possibly can to make life easier for him as his career continues to truck along.

They traded Za’Darius Smith this year and while the bigger fish to be fried here is the quarterback situation, the Browns could obviously get a big-time pass rush talent on the roster and continue progressing defensively.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Jaguars just need talent all over the roster. They managed to get one of the biggest steals of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Brian Thomas Jr., and even though he’s the 5th pick in this draft, Will Johnson could be a steal here. He has the type of ability to help take away some of the top receivers in the league.

This player might have the highest floor of any top-10 pick in this class.

6. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Like a number of other teams in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jets have major question marks at the quarterback position but there might not be enough guys in the 2025 NFL Draft pool to be able to fill those needs.

Bringing back Aaron Rodgers for one more year might cost the Jets Garrett Wilson, but could be their best shot to compete in 2025 and reevaluate in 2026. Mason Graham could come in as a rookie and help a Jets’ defensive front which has seen the emergence of young edge rusher Will McDonald IV.

7. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

After getting benched earlier this season, Bryce Young has had a really nice resurgence this year for the Panthers and he’s given them plenty to think about when it comes to building for the future. Regardless, the Panthers need to continue to set the table as best they can for the QB, and Tetairoa McMillan looks like he’s going to be a problem immediately for NFL defenses.

This guy has catch radius and playmaking skills for days.

8. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Another team with quarterback questions going forward, the Las Vegas Raiders also have arguably two of the most enviable pieces out of any top-10 team here. They have Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers to build around, and imagine this team with a tailback like Ashton Jeanty.

Wait a second. Didn’t the Raiders let go of an All-Pro running back recently?

Jeanty could help whoever ends up playing QB for this team long-term.

9. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Regardless of whether or not you buy that sacks are a quarterback-driven stat, Caleb Williams has taken too many this year. And the Bears’ offensive line has allowed too many.

I don’t know how many pieces will remain from this offensive line in 2025, but it might be that we see four new starting offensive linemen in Chicago in 2025. Will Campbell would be just one piece of the puzzle, but the Bears would be getting the top OL on their board here.

10. New Orleans Saints: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Based on who is sitting on the board here, I think the Saints could go any number of directions. They have needs all over the roster, and without knowing who this team’s head coach will be, we don’t have any hints at strategy or what holes will open up if the Saints blow the roster up a bit.

With Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed to build around, getting an every-down weapon like Luther Burden who can create after the catch would help Derek Carr or whoever ends up playing QB for the Saints in a big way.