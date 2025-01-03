The 2025 NFL Draft is coming under more attention with the College Football Playoff, so let's whip up a quick top 5 mock draft. With how many bad teams there are in the NFL this year, the NFL Draft order at the top has changed a ton in recent weeks, and it may not be done changing.

We still have one more week of the 2024 NFL regular season to see more movement at the top. The one thing that I have seen repeated about the 2025 NFL Draft is that the talent at the top just isn't all that great, so teams who are picking this high and need a blue-chip prospect might be in trouble.

But I guess evaluations could be wrong, and this could be an amazing class of rookies. Let's whip up another top 5 mock draft ahead of Week 28.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new top 5 mock draft ahead of Week 18

1. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The New England Patriots must not take Travis Hunter with the first overall pick if this is where they remain. This team has to load up the offensive line. In the NFL, you build teams from the inside, out, and this is especially true given the team has a stud rookie QB in Drake Maye. Please, Eliot Wolf, do not mess this up!

I went with the best tackle prospect in the country in Will Campbell, and I think this is an obvious pick that should not come with a ton of disagreement.

2. Tennessee Titans - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders may not be worthy of the second overall pick, but with how weak this QB class is, the Tennessee Titans may not have a choice, especially since Will Levis' brain sometimes turns to mush when he's playing QB for the team. Tennessee needs a franchise QB, and Sanders might be their only choice. Sanders to the Titans in this NFL mock draft ahead of Week 18.

3. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

It'll be interesting to see what kind of QB moves the Cleveland Browns make in 2025. They may not have someone they are wanting to take with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and overdrafting a QB is just not good practice. Let's mock Mason Graham to the Browns. Graham is arguably the best defensive prospect in the coming class and could bolster their trenches for years to come.

4. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward falls to the New York Giants in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, and this could be a consolation prize for the G-Men. This team passed up on Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr to take Malik Nabers in the 2024 NFL Draft. In a horrific display of team-building, the Giants settle for a second-round caliber prospect in Ward.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Jacksonville Jaguars need help at both cornerback and wide receiver in my opinion. They found a WR stud in Brian Thomas Jr, but could use another body if they want to move on from Christian Kirk. Travis Hunter may have to settle into either CB or WR at the NFL level, but he's the best prospect in the class and would go to a Jags team that really is only a strong coaching staff away from being a legitimate team again.