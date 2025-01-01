The 2024 NFL regular season is about over, so let's roll out our final rookie quarterback power rankings. Who takes the top spot? The top spot saw some change during the season, but one QB in particular settled into the top spot and is probably going to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

It's been quite the year for rookie QBs, and right now, there seem to be at least four legitimate franchise QBs from this class. That's a huge contrast from prior classes and with the 2025 NFL Draft class, where there may only be one or two first-round quarterbacks.

We have rolled out our rookie QB power rankings every week here on NFL Spin Zone. Let's do them one last time as we approach the final week of the regular season.

NFL Power Rankings: Final rookie quarterback rankings of the 2024 season

6. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints (3 passing TDs, 5 INTs)

Spencer Rattler's rookie season is one he probably wants to forget. He got drafted into a dysfunctional New Orleans Saints' franchise. The Saints fired former head coach Dennis Allen weeks ago and have endured a ton of injuries t his year. It would benefit the Saints to hit the reset button in a big way. And if that is the case, Rattler may be in a position to earn the starting job in 2025.

5. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons (1 passing TD, 2 INTs)

Michael Penix Jr was inserted into the starting role for the Atlanta Falcons recently, and Kirk Cousins headed to the bench. Penix is going to get the entire offseason with him being the center of attention, and with how talented the Falcons' offense is, Penix could develop nicely. The problem this year was Cousins declining and their bad defense.

Right now, their offense could remain the same heading into 2025 and the unit itself would be great. Michael Penix Jr hasn't played nearly as much as some other rookie QBs, so he'll be ranked at no. 5.

4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (19 passing TDs, 6 INTs)

Caleb Williams has taken a ton of sacks, and I am not sure he has played quite as good as his 3:1 TD:INT ratio season indicates. However, the Chicago Bears do have their QB of the future and are going to build around Williams a ton this coming offseason. The hope here is that they hire the right head coach and do more along the offensive line.

If that can get done, the Bears will be in a good spot for 2025 and beyond, but Williams has not played as good as many thought he would.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (15 passing TDs, 10 INTs)

Drake Maye has played a lot better than the stat line would indicate. The New England Patriots have a horrifically under-talented offense, and their objective this offseason has to be to repair the offensive line and bring in multiple playmakers. Maye has played very well this year with all things considered.

The Pats now have their guy for the future. Drake Maye is no. 3 in our final rookie QB power rankings.

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (25 passing TDs, 12 INTs)

Bo Nix has proven a ton of people wrong, and many of them do not want to admit how wrong they were on this evaluation. The Denver Broncos are on the doorstep of the postseason for the first time since 2015, and Nix has shown a ton of promise. The main things that people have taken note of with Nix this year is the arm strength and mobility being better than they expected.

Nix is a legitimate threat with his legs and has 30 total touchdowns as we approach Week 18. The Broncos can make the playoffs if they beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (25 passing TDs, 9 INTs)

The best rookie quarterback in the NFL this year and maybe a top-10 QB overall, Jayden Daniels has revived the Washington Commanders and has helped lead his team into the postseason. They sit at 11-5 with one game left to play and are going to be a Super Bowl contender in 2025 if they keep this up.

Daniels has thrown 25 touchdown passes on just nine interceptions. He's been marvelous, and he's the closest thing we have to Lamar Jackson, besides Lamar Jackson. The Commanders are going to go all-in next offseason and will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come. Daniels is the no. 1 QB on our rookie power rankings.