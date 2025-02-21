We haven't even hit the 2025 NFL Draft yet, but let's get way ahead of ourselves and predict the top draft order for the 2026 NFL Draft. Yes, this is getting way, way ahead of ourselves, but why not? The offseason is truly set to begin in mid-March when the NFL free agency period opens up.

This is going to be an active time for many teams, as NFL Draft plans can actually change due to what a team does in free agency. It will truly be interesting to see how this thing works out for certain clubs. There are going to be a ton of high-profile signings, and there could be some major trades as well.

We're going to make some future predictions here and try to predict the top-5 draft order for the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft: Predicting the top-5 draft order for the 2026 NFL Draft

1. New York Giants

A terrible team with a terrible roster and in a situation where they're basically forced to take Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, the New York Giants are going to be awful in 2025. This team doesn't have much at all going for them, and I would not be shocked if this was a team that made the first in-season head coaching firing of the 2025 NFL Season.

GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are on thin ice.

2. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints were the last team in the NFL to hire a head coach this cycle, as they were clearly waiting to hire Kellen Moore away from the Philadelphia Eagles. And this is not me being low on Moore as a head coach in the NFL. He's been a very successful offensive coordinator for years now, and there is reason to be optimistic.

However, the Saints are again in cap hell and just don't have very good immediate prospects for the 2025 NFL Season. They also do not have a clear-cut franchise QB on the team as well. This is a multi-year rebuilding process for New Orleans, and now that they do have a new head coach, it would be a good time to shed some veteran contract and just accept that 2025 is going to be a leaner season.