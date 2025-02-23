2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

15. Atlanta Falcons - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

It is safe to say that the Atlanta Falcons need some defensive help. That unit was atrocious in 2024, but they did bring in Jeff Ulbrich to run the show. He was most recently with the New York Jets. There will be some personnel changes with the Falcons in the offseason.

Many of their defensive players are getting up there in age, and I could truly envision this team cleaning house to an extent on that side of the ball. At pick 15, they take perhaps the best safety in the NFL Draft in Malaki Starks from Georgia. Pairing him with stud safety Jessie Bates III and also having AJ Terrell in the secondary does give the Falcons a very promising future on the backend.

A pass rusher could also be the target here. Their defensive line absolutely needs more reinforcements as well. The NFC South is wide open, so with a strong offseason, Atlanta could be right back in the mix.

16. Arizona Cardinals - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Arizona Cardinals have to keep getting their defensive front seven up to snuff. They take James Pearce Jr from Tennessee who is simply able to get in the backfield at a high level. This team doubled their win total from 2023 into 2024. That is an impressive feat - and with a strong offseason, they could squeeze out another win or two.

And depending on what happens with the other teams in the NFC West, this division absolutely becomes winnable in the 2025 NFL Season. At one point in 2024, the Cardinals were actually 6-4 and in first place in the division. They are close.

About halfway through the first round, the Cardinals take Pearce from Tennessee in their quest to build a frisky playoff team in 2025.