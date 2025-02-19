There are going to be some veteran passers available this offseason. Let's make the case for three of them to remain starters in the NFL. The three QBs we're going to talk about here are Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Kirk Cousins. All three are very likely not returning to their 2024 team.

And it was a short tenure for each QB on this team. It's the previous generation of QBs hitting the very tail-end of their careers, and it's actually kind of sad when you think about it. The prime eras of Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers were truly something, and even Kirk Cousins himself was pretty darn good when he was at his best.

Well, there could be a case for all three QBs to still be starting on a team in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's make the case for all three passers.

2025 NFL Offseason: Making the case for 3 notable QBs to remain starters

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers came back from a torn Achilles and played in all 17 games for the New York Jets in 2024. However, the Jets will be moving on. The one thing to note here is that while Rodgers is clearly not his old self, he has still been modestly effective over the last two full seasons he played. In 2024, he put up 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions for a 90.5 passer rating, which is solid.

He completed 63% of his passes. From Week 8 through the end of the 2024 NFL Season, Aaron Rodgers actually threw 18 touchdowns against four interceptions for a 97 passer rating.

For that 10-game stretch, Rodgers was playing at a 31/7 TD:INT pace over a 17-game season. There was a clear stretch in the back-half of the 2024 NFL Season where Rodgers was playing at a pretty high level, which is notable. Some team has to be looking at the second half of his season and perhaps rightly assuming that he was also getting back to 'normal' from his torn Achilles.

Usually, the further out someone gets from the recovery, the more 'normal' they get. This seems to be the case for Aaron Rodgers. He is one of the 32 best QBs in the NFL right now, and some team will sign him for a year.