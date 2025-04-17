2025 NFL mock draft: First-round mock draft with surprising QB taken

Picks 17-32

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart helps the Cincinnati Bengals become stronger along the defensive line. He's an obvious choice with the 17th selection.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Seattle Seahawks parted ways with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett this offseason. They could keep rebuilding their WR room and grab Matthew Golden at pick 18 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

It's pretty clear that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help in the secondary. It's a common pick in mocks for this team, and we aren't changing that up here.

20. Carolina Panthers (via DEN) - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Carolina Panthers traded down 12 picks with the Denver Broncos and were still able to land a top-tier prospect in Jahdae Barron, who can play all over the secondary.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart going in the first round feels like a lock at this point. The Pittsburgh Steelers need a QB, and Dart has a lot to like about his potential as a franchise QB in the NFL.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Tyler Booker heads to the Los Angeles Chargers at pick 22. The team also signed guard Mekhi Becton this offseason, so the offensive line is looking quite good.

23. Green Bay Packers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Perhaps in need of some pass rush help, the Green Bat Packers take Mykel Williams at pick 23 to try and take that next step on defense.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Another team with a huge secondary need, the Minnesota Vikings grab Nick Emmanwori at pick 24. Can JJ McCarthy develop into their franchise QB?

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, LSU

Another team that has an obvious need in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans grab Josh Simmons at the bottom of the first round. They traded Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders this offseason and signed players like Trent Brown, Cam Robinson, and Laken Tomlinson. They have to figure this OL situation out.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Tyler Shough, QB. Louisville

Tyler Shough is the big surprise here in our latest NFL mock draft. Shough has been in college for over five years and has battled through some major injuries, but it seems like people are a fan of his processing and accuracy, which are two pillars of being a franchise QB in the NFL.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell is the best ILB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and a logical fit for the Baltimore Ravens at the bottom of the first round.

28. Detroit Lions - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen seems to have a bit of maturity concerns, but in a place like Detroit, Nolen can flourish. The Lions can put the finishing touches on their defense when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

29. Washington Commanders - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka on the Washington Commanders feels like a logical fit. They also traded for Deebo Samuel, so the WR room now has a three-headed monster featuring Egbuka, Samuel, and Terry McLaurin.

30. Buffalo Bills - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Continuing their trend of investing into the defensive line this offseason, the Buffalo Bills take Nic Scourton at pick 30 and try to figure out a way to get over the hump in the AFC.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden III catching passes and eating up yards for Patrick Mahomes truly feels unfair. He comes off the board at pick 31 in this 2025 NFL mock draft.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

In the final pick of our latest mock draft, the Philadelphia Eagles replenish their defensive line a bit and grab the insanely-athletic James Pearce Jr from Tennessee.