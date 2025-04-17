2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft includes stunning QB trade

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially just one week away, and the rumor mill is churning at an incredible rate. There are so many different threads to follow with teams doing last-minute visits and private workouts with players that you really have to use discernment and go back to your gut from a month or so ago in regards to what feels logical and what feels like misdirection.

With that being said, we only have one more week to have fun with hypotheticals before things start to get real, and in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft scenario, I want to explore just one potential trade that could shake up the entire first round. More on that later.

What are the latest rumors for each team in the 2025 NFL Draft? Who is rising up the board and who could be falling? We try to sift through the smoke and mirrors, getting to the bottom of what may or may not happen one week from today.

Who does your team land in this full two-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Giants pull off miraculous trade in back half of round 1

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

At this point, the writing is on the wall for this pick. The Titans have likely already moved on to strategizing for the top of round two, where we have an interesting scenario in this mock draft as well. Cam Ward is going to be dubbed the Titans’ franchise quarterback, but what other QBs are set to join him in round one? If you believe everything you hear, it sounds like there’s a chance Ward could be the only signal caller off the board in the top 32 picks. Are we buying it, though?

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

So many folks right now are going back and forth with Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter in this pick slot, and so am I. The Browns would probably love to kill two birds with one stone and allow Hunter to play both ways in the NFL, but will they do it? They have a real chance to give themselves the best pass-rushing EDGE duo in the league with this pick. We’ll monitor the way things are trending, but considering Carter has taken visits with all of the top four teams, it’s safe to say anything is still on the table.

3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The New York Giants have spent a ton of time around the Colorado program this past year and they obviously have gotten some really good intel on Shedeur Sanders, but the prized player out of Boulder is Travis Hunter. Hunter joining the likes of Malik Nabers in the New York offense would work wonders for whoever is taking snaps under center. “F it, Hunter is down there somewhere. F it, Nabers is down there somewhere.”

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

After veering off the beaten path for a couple of mock drafts, the Patriots go back to the bread and butter here. There are a couple of top-tier linemen prospects who are just not quite there for me to want to guarantee this. Campbell at OT and Mason Graham on the defensive line don’t have the ideal length to be true blue-chip guys without major question marks. We’ll see how much that matters to teams.