2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
3. Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been this “bad” in 2024 even though you are, as they say, what your record says you are. The Rams have just been one of the most injury-riddled teams in the entire NFL so far this season and if it keeps up, they could be heading toward a reset at the quarterback position in the 2025 offseason.
There were some rumors in the 2024 NFL Draft that the Rams might be interested in moving up for the right quarterback, but if they have the chance to get the top guy on their board in 2025, they might not be able to pass up on the opportunity.
Even if someone comes in and learns under Matthew Stafford for a year, the Rams would be in a great position here because they have tremendous talent at the skill positions and they are building something nice defensively as well. Jalen Milroe is so talented and we’re seeing him blossom into a QB1 before our very eyes week after week.
4. Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
There is absolutely no question that the Cleveland Browns are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season. And barring a shocking turnaround, I don’t think anything is going to change. At what point do the Browns realize that the investment they made in Deshaun Watson was a bad one? At what point do they bench Watson in favor of Jameis Winston?
I don’t think we’re far off.
And the Browns could very well be headed toward an even bigger quarterback change in the 2025 offseason.
Shedeur Sanders compares pretty favorably right now to what we’ve seen from Geno Smith in Seattle, and I mean that in the best possible way. I know that Geno has his flaws as well but I think Shedeur can step into the NFL and bring that level of play rather quickly. The Browns may need to do even more rebuilding offensively around a new quarterback but if they are picking this high, a quarterback should absolutely be on the table.