2025 NFL mock draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with QBs galore
The first month-and-a-half of the 2024 NFL season have gone by in a flash, and even though there’s a lot of football left to be played, there are plenty of fan bases out there who are “on to the 2025 NFL Draft”. And we’re happy to oblige with yet another 2025 NFL mock draft prediction.
The 2025 NFL Draft hasn’t been lauded for its quarterback class for most of this year, but as we’re seeing the 2024 college football season play out, more and more names are starting to emerge and intrigue as potential first-round options. And we’re going to be exploring some of those options in this scenario with a handful of quarterbacks going in the top five of our predictions, including a number of players and teams that we haven’t put together before.
Where do players like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and possible QB1 Jalen Milroe land in our latest 2025 NFL mock draft? Where does Heisman front-runner Ashton Jeanty fit into the first round?
2025 NFL mock draft: Jalen Milroe, Shedeur Sanders both go top 5
1. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
The New England Patriots have a roster that is not completely devoid of talent, but they certainly don’t have anything like Travis Hunter – on either side of the ball.
The Patriots are going to be breaking in Drake Maye for his first regular season start in Week 6 against the Houston Texans and although sweeping judgments are sure to be made about that start regardless of the results, this rebuilding project for the Patriots is a long-term ordeal.
A player like Travis Hunter can help accelerate a rebuild. He’s a special talent when it comes to attacking the football in the air – both offensively and defensively – and I think a creative head coach in the NFL is going to be able to allow his skills and gifts to shine on both sides of the ball, even if he’s not playing 100 percent of the snaps on both sides.
2. Cincinnati Bengals: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
I have probably said this a time or two before, but I really don’t expect the Cincinnati Bengals to be in this position when it comes to the NFL Draft in six months. If the Bengals are picking this high in 2025, it will be one of the more shocking stories of the entire 2024 football season.
Obviously, assuming they don’t trade up to get here…
Let’s say the Bengals did jump up to this point in the NFL Draft, however, they would have some intriguing options. We’ve seen Lou Anarumo’s defense take a surprising step back this season. There are a number of areas the Bengals could address on that side of the ball but Mason Graham might be the biggest difference-maker on the defensive front in this class.
He might not come into the NFL and put up Aaron Donald-like numbers, but he’s going to have a tremendous impact wherever he goes as a consistent disruptor on the interior who plays with great technique and leverage.