2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft after NFL Free Agency Frenzy

The 2025 NFL offseason is officially here with NFL Free Agency underway and the new league year looming close behind. Tons of signings have already been reported around the league, blockbuster trades for star players have been going down, and teams have been handing out massive contract extensions as well.

With so much going on, we can't not post a brand-new 2025 NFL Mock Draft scenario...right?

That's right. With plenty more dominoes yet to fall, we're going to take an all-new look at the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with updated team needs, free agency reactions, and some potential shocking selections throughout the first round.

And all 32 teams still have their picks after all the craziness so far. Let's jump into the fun.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders follow up Geno Smith signing with shocking pick

1. Tennessee Titans: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Titans haven’t come away from free agency with a quarterback at this point, so it’s difficult to say they’re just going to completely pass on Cam Ward in this spot, but it also doesn’t seem like they’re in love with him by any stretch. General manager Mike Borgonzi needs to make sure he puts a competitive team out there but passing on the best player in this class with no clear #1 pick at QB is not a bad call. Travis Hunter is going to be a star.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns did the funniest thing by re-signing Myles Garrett after rumors that he was looking for the first train out of town – they paid him $40 million per year on a massive, record-setting contract. How about they now pair him up with Abdul Carter, the best pass rusher in the incoming class? Carter couldn’t work out at the Combine but this duo would be lethal off the edge.

3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The New York Giants are extremely desperate to find a legitimate franchise quarterback. Is Cam Ward the risk worth taking? Well, they got it wrong in the 2024 class and GM Joe Schoen/HC Brian Daboll might not get a second chance at it. Ward is a playmaker and has the confidence teams covet at the QB position. He has as good of a chance to make it as anyone in this draft class.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Patriots went out early in NFL Free Agency and made some big moves to upgrade the trenches on both sides of the ball. Adding Milton Williams to the defensive line and stealing him away from the Panthers proves the elite recruiting skill of Mike Vrabel. Now, about the offensive line…Morgan Moses was signed to upgrade right tackle, but Will Campbell could be the Patriots’ starter on the left side for the foreseeable future.