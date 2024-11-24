2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
21. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
The Arizona Cardinals started this season 2-4 and they’re now one of the hottest teams in the NFL at 6-4 and leading the NFC West. The vision for Jonathan Gannon with this team is coming to fruition and they are playing some really good football.
One area of this team that has to continually get better and better is the defensive front. Gannon’s best defenses while he was with the Philadelphia Eagles had deep defensive fronts, both on the interior defensive line and off the edge as well.
Oregon’s Derrick Harmon is one of the hottest players in the 2025 NFL Draft cycle right now and for good reason. He has the type of size and disruptive ability on the defensive line to be able to make a tremendous every-down impact at the next level and open up opportunities for the edge players on the outside.
22. Washington Commanders: Shemar Stewart, DL/EDGE, Texas A&M
Dan Quinn loves a defense with big, long, athletic players at just about every position group. Especially when you can get guys who might be “positionless” on the defensive front who can fill a variety of roles for him, you’re really talking.
The Commanders have vastly exceeded expectations this season as an unlikely worst-to-first candidate, although they’ve hit a little bit of a bump in the road these days.
We can rest assured knowing that GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are going to load up this defense with athletes at every position group, and Shemar Stewart is plenty athletic. He’s listed at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, and you’d be shocked to find out that’s his listed weight when you see him move around out there.
For someone who can float positions on the defensive front, I think the Commanders would be getting a nice value here in a relatively deep class.