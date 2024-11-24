2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
19. Denver Broncos: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
The Denver Broncos seem to have found their franchise quarterback of the future in 12th overall pick Bo Nix, a highly scrutinized selection who has out-played just about anyone’s true expectations for what he’d be capable of at the NFL level. Nix has been a great fit for Broncos head coach Sean Payton and his growth this season has set up the Denver Broncos to potentially make the playoffs this year and then go all-in on a push to surround Nix with talent in 2025.
I think we’ll see the Broncos invest in defensive players to make sure Nix is being set up with extra possessions/as many possessions as possible, but one of this team’s biggest needs is a playmaking tight end. Tyler Warren fits Sean Payton’s “Joker” role exceptionally as a player who can be a mismatch in the passing game from any alignment on the offensive side of the ball.
Giving Bo Nix more weapons with the way we’ve seen him play lately is a scary thought.
20. Atlanta Falcons: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
By killing their quarterback need with fire in the 2024 offseason – signing Kirk Cousins to a huge free agent deal and using the 8th overall pick on Michael Penix Jr. – the Atlanta Falcons spurned their own pass rush problems defensively and that could be the straw to break this camel’s back in 2024.
The Falcons desperately needed pass rush help in 2024 but they were too convicted about Penix to get it early in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a result, this is one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback in the whole NFL this season, maybe the worst.
The Falcons need pressure players coming from all angles. They start here with Nic Scourton of Texas A&M but don’t be shocked to see them going after guys in free agency and maybe taking defensive front seven players with all of their top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.