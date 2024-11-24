2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
3. New York Giants: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Heads have started to roll with the New York Giants, but will Daniel Jones prove to be just the tip of the iceberg?
I don’t know how the Giants justify moving forward with Joe Schoen as GM and Brian Daboll as head coach barring a significant turnaround with Jones out of the mix. The Giants unceremoniously benched their former first-round pick (although Schoen didn’t draft Jones) and had him playing scout team safety during the portion of practice that was observable to the media.
This Giants franchise needs a jolt offensively in the worst possible way, and Jalen Milroe could give it to them. He’s an absolutely phenomenal dual-threat at the position and what he lacks in polish at this point he makes up for in playmaking ability.
4. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Las Vegas Raiders are pushing toward a hard reset this offseason, and the #1 priority for this team has got to be figuring out the quarterback position.
Just in their own division, the Raiders already have to deal with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year, but now the Denver Broncos appear to have found a long-term solution in Bo Nix as well.
The Raiders are the only ones who are being left out at this point. That could change quickly, however, with the arrival of someone like Shedeur Sanders. Sanders is the quintessential point guard at the quarterback position. He sees the field well and although he finds himself taking too many sacks and running into pressure at times, he’s got the type of field vision and arm talent to be a highly effective starter in the NFL over the long haul.