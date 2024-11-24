2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft predictions with new playmakers
For many teams, the playoff chase is just starting to heat up. But this has been a down year for a lot of teams across the NFL and even with a class that is expected to be somewhat weak and light on top-end talent, a lot of franchises already have one or two eyes on the future and the 2025 NFL Draft.
Our latest 2025 NFL mock draft will explore a class of players that is coming in pretty deep on the defensive front as well as a number of offensive playmakers who have been emerging as 1st-round options this season.
And of course, there’s going to be a run on quarterbacks, because supply never seems to match demand in that regard in the NFL, right? Let’s take a look at our latest first-round mock draft projections as we get into Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season with a ton of movement happening within the top 10 picks overall seemingly every week. Potential franchise quarterbacks could be at stake every week.
2025 NFL mock draft: Cam Ward, Jalen Milroe, Shedeur Sanders all go in top 5 picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in such an odd position because they have what they believe to be a true franchise quarterback, and they really just need to add more pieces around him. But a former Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson has not been able to fully unlock what the Jaguars do have on this roster, and they’ve done more with less, making the playoffs back in 2022.
It feels like Pederson being fired is a foregone conclusion at this point, so whoever becomes the new head coach of the Jaguars is going to inherit a pretty playoff-ready roster on paper with the ability to take the #1 player on their board in the draft. And Travis Hunter is just so unique. I do believe we’ll see him play both ways in the NFL, even if it’s not on a full-time basis. The Jaguars get one of the most interesting playmakers you’ll ever see.
2. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
How often do you see two division rivals picking 1st and 2nd in the same NFL Draft? Off the top of my head, I can’t recall that happening all that often.
While the Jaguars had the luxury of picking the best player on their board, they also leave the Tennessee Titans to be able to take the top quarterback on their board. And maybe they’re okay with that given the fact that the league doesn’t seem to be nearly as high on this particular class of quarterbacks as what we saw last year.
Even with that in mind, the playmaking ability and football character of Cam Ward stand out. Titans head coach Brian Callahan may be more inclined to go a veteran route this offseason given the way the team has been constructed in recent years, and he may honestly not love the unpredictability of someone like Ward given the fact that he’s currently working with Will Levis. But Ward is the current favorite to be QB1 and the Titans need a long-term solution there.