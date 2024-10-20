2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Shavon Revel Jr, CB, East Carolina
The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-0 and have not played great football on offense this season. This could tell us just how good they could be this year if Patrick Mahomes quits throwing so many interceptions and the team figures out how to push the ball downfield. A huge issue for the Chiefs this season is that they are down all of Hollywood Brown, Isaiah Pacheco, and Rashee Rice.
They really aren’t left with much, as tight end Travis Kelce seems to be over the hump a bit. I’d expect the Chiefs to keep winning games and also probably add a playmaker at the NFL Trade Deadline in a couple of weeks. In the 2025 NFL Draft, though, they’ll take Shavon Revel Jr, a CB from East Carolina. The team did trade former cornerback L’Jarius Sneed this past offseason, and this secondary is one that opposing teams can throw on.
It would not surprise me to see the Chiefs make an interesting move like this when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around next April. Can they become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row? They are 5-0 and the only unbeaten team in the AFC approaching Week 7.
32. Minnesota Vikings - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Minnesota Vikings are currently the “best” team in the NFL as it pertains to the 2025 NFL Draft. They currently hold the last pick in the first round, which is insane. The team lost rookie QB JJ McCarthy for the entire 2024 NFL Season due to a torn meniscus. That paved the way for Sam Darnold to get the starting job, and all he’s done is throw 11 touchdown passes through the first five games this season.
The Vikings are 5-0 on the season and have a huge game in Week 7. In this NFL mock draft, they take cornerback Denzel Burke from Ohio State, which caps off our latest 2025 NFL mock draft.