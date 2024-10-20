2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
5. Los Angeles Rams, Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
The Los Angeles Rams make a huge choice to signal the end of the Matthew Stafford era. Stafford would be in his age-37 season in the 2025 NFL campaign, so it’s not like he’s got another 10 years left. Stafford has consistently played through injuries during his career, and the Rams already accomplished their goal when they swung a trade with the Detroit Lions for Stafford back in 2021.
They won the Super Bowl that year and should not waste anymore time here; if they are holding the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the QB position should absolutely be on the board for General Manager Les Snead, who has done a nice job at turning over this roster a bit since the Super Bowl victory.
The issue with the Rams in the 2024 NFL Season has been the injury bug. They’ve been hammered by the bug, and it’s thrown an ugly wrench into this year.
6. Tennessee Titans - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Well, the Tennessee Titans plan on starting Mason Rudolph in Week 7, so that may signal the end of the Will Levis era from the franchise. The biggest change the Titans made this offseason was bringing in Brian Callahan to be their new head coach, and it was a shock that the team moved on from Mike Vrabel.
Tennessee is probably going to take a first-round QB next year, and Jalen Milroe from Alabama falls into their laps. The Titans made a ton of moves in free agency this past offseason, including signing Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Tony Pollard, and a slew of players on defense. If they can find a franchise QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, this roster may end up being a lot closer than we currently think.
The Titans taking a QB in the first round next April feels very likely.