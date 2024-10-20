2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
7. New Orleans Saints - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
The New Orleans Saints are a mess and got exposed on Thursday Night Football by the Denver Broncos. The one way the Saints can get ahead of their coming rebuild is to hit on a QB from the 2025 NFL Draft. At pick no. 7, they take Carson Beck from Georgia. Beck could end up being the first QB taken in the NFL Draft next April, but he falls to pick seven here.
The team’s decision to bring in Derek Carr in 2023 was just silliness, as this team needed to begin their rebuild last year. Well, the Saints have kicked the financial can down the road for multiple seasons now, and it’s surely going to catch up with them. They’re dealing with a ton of injuries and just need to hit the reset button here.
They can start by being huge sellers at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline.
8. New York Jets - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
The New York Jets are another team a bit of a mess. The team is currently 2-4 on the season but did just swing a trade for stud WR Davante Adams to reunite with Aaron Rodgers. You have to wonder if Adams and Rodgers regret leaving Green Bay? It makes you think…
The Packers are living large with Jordan Love, and as of now, the Jets hold a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could use the pick to take someone who could boost their pass rush in James Pearce Jr from Tennessee.
New York swung a trade for Haason Reddick months ago, and Reddick just hasn’t shown up yet, so that trade is heading toward being a huge bust for GM Joe Douglas, who may not even be with the team next year if the Jets can’t start winning some football games. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season.