This NFL Trade Deadline fit could not be more perfect for this AFC team
The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, and this potential trade could be a seamless fit benefitting this AFC team. The New Orleans Saints got their rear end handed to them on Thursday Night Football in a 33-10 blowout. It was just embarrassing for the Saints, and with how dire their cap situation is and with no competent coaching staff or franchise QB in the building, it's time for them to get a headstart on a rebuild.
They've needed to rebuild for years now, and this latest loss could finally push them to begin that. Getting a headstart by being active at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline is the way to go, and one of their best and most consistent players in team history could be on the move.
Or, well, he should be.
The five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara could be one of the top players available at the deadline. With the Saints' latest loss, Kamara could be available, and there may not be a better fit for Kamara than playing again for Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos have an urgent need to add another playmaker, and with Kamara being one of the best dual-threat RBs of this generation, he'd fit nicely into the Broncos' offense. He'd also be a great security blanket for rookie QB Bo Nix, who is trying to do what he can with the playmaker he's got.
Through seven games, Kamara has totaled 690 offensive scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns. He's touching the ball over 20 times per game and is on pace for 1,676 offensive yards from scrimmage in 2024. It's abundantly clear that Alvin Kamara is still very much able to produce at a high level.
He'd help give Denver a boost in the run game and can catch five passes a game of if needed. With the Saints spiraling and surely at rock bottom and the Denver Broncos in a position to add a player or two, the fit almost makes too much sense.
The Saints also desperately need some cap space, and acquiring a draft pick or two in a trade would also help them in their coming rebuild. I struggle to see why it'd be a bad idea for the Denver Broncos to not make this trade. Denver is 4-3 and is currently on pace to win 10 games this year. They also currently sit in a playoff spot in the AFC.