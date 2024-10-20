2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
17. Philadelphia Eagles - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
The Philadelphia Eagles should be embarrassed of themselves if you ask me. This team is awful, period. They were on their bye week this past week and came out totally flat against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The Browns are among the worst teams in the NFL, and the Eagles got them at home for Week 6. They won by just four points.
How does that happen? Well, it’s a coaching issue, and I am not sure Nick Sirianni is the right man for the job to say the least. The Eagles need a boost on both sides of the ball, so in the first round of this NFL mock draft, they’ll take a hugely important position in the NFL and boost their pass rush.
Abdul Carter could be one of the first pass rushers taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, and at pick 17, the Eagles and GM Howie Roseman make the selection. If you ask me, this team hasn’t gotten good enough play from their starting QB in quite some time, but that may be for a different article…
18. Chicago Bears - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Chicago Bears are a fun team, folks. They’re 4-2 on the year and seem to have found their QB of the future with Caleb Williams. Williams and the offense are beginning to stack weeks, and the defense is still playing at their normal level. The Bears could end up sliding into one of the NFC Wild Card seeds this season.
The Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Green By Packers all have at least four wins and are all better than the Bears, but that’s just a testament to just how good that division is. The Bears grabbing another pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat could take this defense to the next level. They take Nic Scourton in this NFL mock draft.