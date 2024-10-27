2025 NFL mock draft: Full first-round mock draft with surprises at the top
19. Indianapolis Colts: Malakai Starks, S, Georgia
Looking at this Indianapolis Colts roster, where does this team really need to look in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft? They have a franchise quarterback they are building around. They have plenty of playmakers around him. They have been adding in the trenches on both sides.
I think this team just needs to add more playmakers defensively, especially in the secondary. Malaki Starks can give them exactly that.
Starks is an All-American at Georgia who has been beloved for years by the NFL Draft community, and he’s now finally NFL Draft eligible in 2025. Starks has picked off six passes in 36 collegiate games, averaging one interception every six games played. Not bad.
The Colts have forced 11 turnovers so far this season under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, but if they replace him this offseason, getting another player to roam around the back end and work for any scheme will be essential. Starks is a great fit.
20. Seattle Seahawks: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
The LSU Tigers have had an absolutely dominant season when it comes to their offensive line play, and they should have at least two first-round picks as a result of that dominance when it comes time for the 2025 NFL Draft.
We saw LSU left tackle Will Campbell fly off the board early in this 2025 NFL mock draft to the Patriots, and here his bookend teammate Emery Jones Jr. comes off to round out the top 20 overall picks.
Both Campbell and Jones have been stonewalling folks in pass protection this season, and the Seahawks could use someone to step in and start right away for them at right tackle. Abraham Lucas has looked like he would be a fixture at times, but he only played six games in 2023 and we haven’t even seen him in 2024.
The Seahawks have had to resort to continually asking Jason Peters to come out of retirement and give them a boost in the depth department. It might be time to find someone who can step in and take over that spot permanently.