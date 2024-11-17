2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
23. Los Angeles Chargers - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
The Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff is doing an insane job this year with the roster that they have. This roster is just not good, especially on offense, so you have to wonder just how good this team can be in future seasons if they get more talent on it. Well, one area where they could stand to get younger is off the EDGE, as Khalil Mack is well into his 30s, and Joey Bosa is getting older and has just never been able to stay healthy.
The WR position could be a first-round move for the LA Chargers, but they could chase a free agent or two like Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins, Darius Slayton, and others. It would not shock me to see LA get younger at a key position like pass-rusher, as they have a young QB and two young offensive tackles, so they could address some of their older units.
I went with Jack Sawyer from Ohio State to perhaps take over for Mack or Bosa at some point down the line. Watch out for the Chargers in 2025, folks.
24. Green Bay Packers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
The Green Bay Packers enjoyed a random “Oh I figured out how to play QB!” from Jordan Love just a handful of weeks into the 2023 NFL Season. Now in 2024, Love is playing at a high level but does need to cut down on those interceptions if you ask me. However, we can all see that the Packers are a playoff team and could make a Super Bowl run if all goes well.
I do believe they could use more help in the secondary, so I went with Shavon Revel from East Carolina. An injury earlier in the 2024 college football season could throw things off a bit, but he’s probably going to be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.