2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
27. Pittsburgh Steelers - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Oh boy, how about some fireworks at the bottom of the first round? The Pittsburgh Steelers totally re-did their QB room this past offseason, getting rid of Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. They also brought in a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith, traded for Justin Fields, and signed Russell Wilson. And so far, it’s worked, perhaps surprisingly. The issue here is that there is a distinct reason why both Fields and Wilson were available for such a cheap price last offseason.
Russell Wilson is simply not a long-term answer, and the Steelers should avoid making the mistake of committing to him for anything longer than through 2025. If the Steelers did want to bring him back in 2025 on a much higher price and also draft someone like Shedeur Sanders, that could end up being a very viable situation.
I understand that Sanders and Wilson are two different quarterbacks, but that isn’t the point. The point is that the Steelers will not compete for Super Bowls until they draft and develop a high-end QB of their own, and Sanders does have a ton of very enticing tools that could translate into the NFL game.
28. Minnesota Vikings - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
The Minnesota Vikings could be a JJ McCarthy and a cornerback away from being a contending team in 2025 and beyond. Recent news broke about the rookie McCarthy needing another procedure done on his knee, which is not a good thing, but if I had to guess, I’d say that he is 100% ready for the start of the 2025 NFL Season, which would effectively be his rookie campaign in the NFL.
The Vikings are going to go hunting for some help in the secondary this coming offseason, and they could target someone like Jahdae Barron from Texas in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Vikes are truly close, especially if JJ McCarthy ends up being a hit.