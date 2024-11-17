2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
29. Philadelphia Eagles - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
The Philadelphia Eagles have figured something out, and this team is now 8-2 on the season, having won six games in a row. It’s been a nice month and a half for Philly, but I worry that their QB is the one player that holds them back when the postseason arrives. Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman is a wizard at his job, and I do not see how that doesn’t continue in 2025.
The Eagles signed pass-rusher Bryce Huff last offseason and just aren’t getting that much of an investment back from him thus far. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio loves to get pressure by rushing four players, so he does need some talented bodies up front. In this NFL mock draft, I went and mocked Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College. He’s already got 11 sacks this year for Boston College, so he can indeed rush the passer at a high level.
That could be a huge plus for the Eagles defense in the future.
30. Buffalo Bills - Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Buffalo Bills did a bit of roster re-tooling this past offseason. They shed some veteran contracts and are clearly trying to reset things a bit with some young players from the NFL Draft. One area that must be solid for any team to sustain success in the NFL is along the trenches, and while Buffalo has some bodies there, some are getting older.
I went with Deone Walker from Kentucky in this NFL mock draft, as it brings the Bills another young player for the trenches and helps them in the long-term. Buffalo currently sits at 8-2 on the season and should wrap up the AFC East title in the coming weeks. In fact, the AFC East has actually been horrific this year, as the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins have combined for nine wins.