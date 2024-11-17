2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
3. Tennessee Titans - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
You could very easily argue that the Tennessee Titans need to take a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they may not fall in love with one. The Titans hired Brian Callahan to be the team’s head coach, so he was not on the staff when they took Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis also isn’t a franchise QB, so we shouldn’t even entertain the idea of Levis starting in 2025 and beyond.
The Titans could opt to try and pursue an unlikely QB trade, or they could even sign a high-end backup and look toward 2026. It’s just not a great scenario, as this projected QB class it not expected to be good. So at pick three in this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Titans grab stud wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.
Tennessee did trade DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs and could lose Tyler Boyd in free agency. That would leave them with Calvin Ridley and… who else?
Wide receiver is most definitely a need for the Titans heading into the 2025 NFL Season, so getting younger at the position with Tet McMillan makes a ton of sense to me.
4. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
The Cleveland Browns need a franchise QB, but they won’t get one in the first round of this mock draft. Instead, the Browns look to bolster the trenches on defense with Mason Graham, one of a few first-round players from Michigan who will appear in this mock.
The Browns did trade Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions and could continue shedding more veteran contracts from their books in 2025.
Cleveland swung a trade for Deshaun Watson a couple of years ago, and the hope there was that Watson would be able to put the Browns back on the map, but that has been far from the truth. This has now truly bottomed the franchise out, so Cleveland will need a legitimate rebuild to fix this thing.
However, they aren’t grabbing a QB at pick four in this NFL mock draft.