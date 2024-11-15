3 teams guaranteed to win in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season
Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season is already off to a great start as the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders faced off for 1st place in the NFC East, and there's plenty more where that came from.
We've got big-time matchups littered all throughout the weekend with so much at stake in the Ravens vs. Steelers matchup, the 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup, and plenty more.
But which teams are guaranteed to win this week? There's no way anything can go wrong, right? At the risk of ending up on Old Takes Exposed (although I'm 6-for-6 in the last two weeks), let's make our guaranteed winner picks for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.
Which NFL teams are guaranteed to win in Week 11 of 2024 season?
1. Detroit Lions (home vs. Jaguars)
As of Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars had ruled out starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and starting running back Tank Bigsby. As far as the Jaguars are concerned, this season is pretty much over at this point. They already have eight losses and now they're traveling to Detroit for a Week 11 matchup against a Lions team that just had a major wake-up call in Week 10.
Jared Goff threw five interceptions last week and the Lions still found a way to beat the Texans with a game-winning field goal.
The Lions are a whopping 13.5-point favorite over the Jaguars this week and that might be generous. I haven't seen a spread that big this entire season but it's for good reason. The Jaguars are going to need a lot of luck and probably the most miserable afternoon imaginable for the Lions to pull off an upset.
2. Miami Dolphins (home vs. Raiders)
I'll admit, I didn't think the Dolphins were going to be able to pull off a win against the Los Angeles Rams last week but they kept themselves in the playoff hunt. They are about to hit a stretch of games where they could really start going on a run, but they're going to have to stay focused.
The Dolphins managed to beat the Los Angeles Rams and now they get to play against the Las Vegas Raiders -- who probably have the worst QB situation in the league -- at home. The Dolphins are favored in this game by seven points and I think they're going to find a way to win by two scores.
Tua Tagovailoa and that Miami offense are going to have a field day against the Raiders' defense.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (road vs. Chargers)
We can't guarantee winners and not take any calculated risks, right? The Los Angeles Chargers have had one of the best defenses in the entire league all year (#1 scoring defense) and they got flexed into primetime against the Bengals this week as a result.
This is going to be an interesting experience for both teams because the Bengals have lost to every team they've played that is .500 or better and they've beaten up on bad teams. The Chargers are obviously a good team but they have also only beaten up on bad teams.
That defense is going to get its first real test of the year and I think the Bengals are going to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 11 with a win. They are much more desperate than the Chargers right now.