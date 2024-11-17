2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with few quarterbacks taken
17. Chicago Bears - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
The Chicago Bears are a mess and need some help. I am not sure that this current coaching staff is going to remain in 2025. This team already fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, but rookie QB Caleb Williams is not really doing himself any favors out there. Some of the main issues that hurt him in college are coming back to bite him in the NFL. He takes a ton of sacks and simply holds onto the ball for too long.
The game is also very fast for him at the moment, so one of the issues being processing speed is just not good at all. And with the current offensive personnel Chicago has on offense, it’s hard to see this team not have success, as they have talent everywhere. In this mock draft, I went with some pass-rush help in LT Overton from Alabama.
The Bears perhaps cannot get out of their own way with the defensive-minded thinking and pass up on some OL prospects for the chance to boost their pass rush. I do think the Bears will address their offensive line in free agency, so if they do that, they could target the defensive line here.
18. San Francisco 49ers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The San Francisco 49ers are seeing some of their offensive foundation get older and older and not be able to stay healthy. All of Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk are either old, have been hurt this year, or both. It’s not an ideal scenario, as this has been a Super Bowl team that has just failed on the biggest stage. If they can catch their stride down the stretch, perhaps they have one more run in them, but it does not feel likely.
I went with WR Emeka Egbuka here in this mock draft as I do believe the Niners need to take another stride to get younger on their offense and perhaps shed a big playmaker contract with Brock Purdy’s extension coming due soon.